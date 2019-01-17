I've got some not-so-great news for anyone who has fallen in love with To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo. It seems as though the actor is facing some serious backlash over his response to controversial YouTuber Logan Paul after he took to Twitter to tell the world he wanted to transform himself in 2019. Yes, you guys, we're talking about Noah Centineo's tweet supporting Logan Paul — you know, the same Logan Paul that has come under fire for racist and homophobic comments he's made in the past, among other things. So it's *pretty* easy to see why Centineo is getting a bit of pushback from his words of support to Paul.

First, let's backtrack a bit. On Dec. 31, 2018, Paul took to Twitter to showcase a video that was essentially a highlight reel showing the strides he's been taking to better himself as a person. He wrote,

2018. you son of a b**ch. What a year. So many lessons learned, so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life... i could go on and on.Point is, we did it. Chapter closed. Dear 2019...Let’s get this fkn bread

Naturally, this highlight reel excluded video clips of things like Paul mocking Japanese culture and his joking about "going gay for a month," but I digress.

So now, let's fast-forward to present day, where everyone's favorite TATBILB crush was seemingly really quick to look past the 23-year-old YouTuber's past controversial and offensive behavior to support him, and fans are not happy. In a now-deleted tweet, Centineo retweeted Paul's message, writing, "Beautiful man. It's not just about overcoming adversity, it's about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity. We can all learn a lot from this growth."

Noah. Noah. Have you perhaps... overlooked something here? Elite Daily reached out to Centineo's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although Centineo's tweet was deleted, many fans took screenshots of the exchange and are expressing their thoughts on Twitter, and — spoiler alert — it's not looking good for the TATBILB star:

We've yet to hear any type of response from Centineo surrounding his tweet seemingly supporting Paul.

While it's totally understandable to forgive the mistakes of others (we're all human, after all), it's usually when the person makes a genuine effort to change. Fans are criticizing Centineo's eagerness to support Paul because they think he's overlooking Paul's well-documented history of saying and doing offensive things, apologizing and promising to change and "grow," then seemingly not following through. Paul has done this repeatedly in the past, including his December 2017 trip to Japan's Aokigahara Forest — known to some as the 'Suicide Forest' because of the high rates of suicide that place there — where he was captured on video joking around and mocking a suicide victim on camera. In the wake of that video (that received incredible amounts of backlash), Paul apologized, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he "should have felt empathy. I should have been like, 'Hey, this is wrong. Let's not do what we're doing.'" Elite Daily reached out to Paul's team for comment about the controversy at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, despite his public apologies for his variety of misguided comments and video footage, Paul has seemingly continued down the same path of insensitivity, doing little to prove that he's learned from his mistakes, including recently joking about "going gay" for a month in the Jan. 9 episode of his Impaulsive podcast. Elite Daily reached out to Paul's team for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, what does this mean for Noah Centineo? Well, it depends on how he goes about navigating the situation. Your move, Noah, but might I suggest saying two little words?

Here's hoping that he chooses his words (and retweets) wisely in the future.