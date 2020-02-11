People all over the world instantly fell in love with Noah Centineo after the 2018 release of Netflix's rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before. He quickly became the internet's boyfriend thanks to his infectious smile and larger-than-life personality, but what many didn't know was Centineo's past wasn't as picture-perfect as his onscreen persona may suggest. Centineo has been sober for the past few years, but is now opening up about his experience with substance use in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar. Noah Centineo's quotes about his past drug use are a lot to take in for fans.

Centineo explained that he went through a wild period which began when he was only 17 years old. Luckily, it came to a halt just before his 21st birthday. The actor revealed he and his friends would “take Molly and talk for five hours and get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

When asked what type of drugs other than Molly he used, Centineo admitted to trying just about "everything," explaining,

There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.

Centineo revealed there was a void he was trying to fill when his parents got divorced. He was a young teenager, living alone with his mom in a hotel room while his older sister lived with their father.

“As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he said.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for what Centineo does now when he feels anxious, he explained:

I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did. I’ll scream at myself ... Like, in my room. Like, ‘Dude, like, stop, this is f*cking unacceptable. You’re better than this!’ I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing.

Centineo left fans with a powerful message: "If I can maybe help them in some way through them discovering me, that makes it worth it. I found that’s the only thing that really matters is how you make people feel.”

Centineo being open and honest about his past experiences is commendable, and his story will surely resonate with any fans who might be going similar things.