Your favorite YouTube twins are back, and this time they're giving fans a look at their lives like never you've see before. Even though Niki & Gabi DeMartino have been in the spotlight for over a decade, fans were thrilled when the duo teased a new reality show in late 2020. Now, viewers are finally getting to see what all the hype has been about, and the first look at Niki & Gabi's Twinning Out Snapchat trailer shows the series was definitely worth the wait.

Nicola Teresa DeMartino and Gabriella Nelida DeMartino, better known as Niki and Gabi, first gained fame through YouTube for their honest and hilarious videos. They market themselves as being "opposites," and the description on their joint YouTube channel reads: “We're twins, but we're polar opposite in our looks, fashion, and personalities. Even though we're 'twins,' we're our own individuals.”

Since the 26-year-old sisters first started creating content, the pair has amassed over 15 million subscribers across their YouTube channels and have since made names for themselves on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat as well. Now, Niki and Gabi are giving viewers an intimate, unstaged look at their lives in their new Snap Original show, Twinning Out.

According to the trailer description, the show will follow the twins as they "risk their boyfriends, besties, and inseparable sisterhood to make some of the biggest decisions of their lives and launch their careers to the next level." The docuseries hails from Bunim/Murray Productions, and is part of Snap Originals' new programming aimed at creating interacting experiences from "some of the world's greatest storytellers."

Chances are, you saw Gabi in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video, and you might have even caught the sisters on their reality web series, Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas. From the looks of the Twinning Out trailer, their newest venture will give a raw look at what life is like as an internet celeb. From following their dreams to deciding whether or not to branch out on their own, it looks like the Snap Original series will bring all the drama when it drops on May 15.