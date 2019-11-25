If your eternal New Year's resolution is to be more active, I (and Nike) have really good news. Nike's Black Friday 2019 sale is full of amazing goodies that will gear you up to hit the road for a little cardio — or let's be honest, for anything, because this stuff is super cute regardless of whether your plan is to hang on the couch, practice a mid-day meditation, or head to Pilates. No matter what you're doing, you'll look great and feel good.

Nike is a brand that generally keeps its sale deets under wraps, but they've already announced a Black Friday pre-sale to kick things off. From Nov. 24 at 12:00AM PST through Nov. 27 at 11:59PM PST, shoppers to the Nike website can use code "WINSTREAK" to snag an 20% off of clearance items. Yes, that's in addition to the already-discounted sale price, so think of it as a double win. There are tons of incredible kicks included in the sale, so expect to have a hard time narrowing down your list of must-haves.

And I'm obsessed with the wavy detail on the soles of the Nike React Prestos in Noble Red/Photo Blue/Bicycle Yellow/White ($84, originally $120, Nike). It reminds me of the OG Nickelodeon logo:

If not, though, I'll happily settle for a classic silhouette like the Nike Free TR8 in Black/White ($80, originally $100, Nike):

OK, so I want all the above pairs and at least three others, so it's safe to say I'm in deep. And as a PSA to anyone already boasting a sick collection of kicks, you can apply this discount to sweatshirts, leggings, and other wearables in the sale section, too. Come Black Friday, expect Nike to announce even more incredible deals and savings, but for now, take advantage of the additional 20% off clearance on the Nike site while you can.