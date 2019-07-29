Nicole Kidman's Comments About A 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Will Give You Hope

Big Little Lies Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger for the ages. The entire season was spent waiting for the truth about Perry's death to come out. But it never happened. Instead, in the episode's closing moments, the Monterey Five pulled up as a family to the police station and walked in as a unit. Clearly, the time for confession had come. Or had it? Before anything was confirmed, the show cut to black and the credits rolled. So what happens next? Nicole Kidman's comments about a Big Little Lies Season 3 suggest this ending was left deliberately vague.

For some fans, Season 2's end failing to show an admission of guilt, or the consequences, was frustrating. Big Little Lies' first season in 2017 had already cut out Bonnie's confession and her sentence of community service. At times, it seemed like the entire point of Season 2 sometimes was the tell-tale hearts of those involved yearning to admit to the truth of that night. And yet, once again, the show didn't push itself over the edge when the time came.

Ending on a cliffhanger also felt strange in the wake of comments by HBO President of Entertainment Casey Bloys. When asked about a potential Season 3 of the series by TVLine on July 11, 2019, Bloys sounded dubious: "I just think it’s not realistic."

But at the Television Critics Association press tour on July 24, Bloys was a little more "never say never" on the subject. According to Variety, he stated: "I would certainly be open to it because I love working with all of them."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Nicole Kidman admitted another round was up for discussion.

It’s a collaboration. We work as a group. We are incredibly tight; we talk to each other, and we are on each other’s side. So, we will decide as a group.

In the same interview, Reese Witherspoon agreed wholeheartedly with Kidman's assessment. If there were a story to tell, they would keep going:

If there are conversations still to be had, I think that’s really what determines if we can tell a season 3. Is it as good as season 1 and 2? Does the audience still have questions? Do we have answers?

One reason Season 3 is up to the stars of the show is because Big Little Lies is produced jointly by Hello Sunshine and Blossom Film. Reese Witherspoon owns the former, and the latter company is Kidman's. So, unlike many shows, this is one where the leads call the shots.

Rumors also suggest Big Little Lies Season 2 altered the ending of the final episode to keep the door open for another season. Though no one from HBO has confirmed it, actress Poorna Jagannathan (who played Celeste's lawyer) claims the original version of Season 2's finale killed off a main character.

Though she wouldn't (or couldn't) say who, fans are guessing the change was made to enable a Season 3 to happen. At least viewers will know if a new season is announced in for 2020, it was the choice of the whole Monterey Five.