I think we can all agree that Bachelor In Paradise is really bringing it this season. Especially if you are all-in on the romance growing between Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor. It hasn’t exactly been a smooth road for these two, you now with the whole (literal) fight between Jordan and Christian over Nicole, and then Clay’s ex Angela showed up in Paradise. Yeah, I guess you could say they’ve already faced some challenges and yet they’ve stayed solid. But, do they have what it takes to go the distance? Considering Nicole and Clay’s astrological compatibility, the answer may give fans of this couple some cause for concern.

Nicole was born Nov. 23 under the sign of Sagittarius, and Clay's birthday is July 2, which makes him a Cancer. These two signs have a ton of chemistry initially, which is why they often make for such unbreakable BFFs. However, when it comes to romance, these signs face serious hurdles as their needs and desires in a relationship are often polar opposites. While a lasting romance is certainly possible between these two, it's not the easiest and most natural of matches. So, this could either make for an epic romance or heartbreak in Paradise. Here's what we can surmise about Clay and Nicole's connection based on their astrological compatibility.

They Have Fun Just Being Together. Cancer and Sagittarius are often drawn to each other thanks to their shared sense of humor. Cancer has an impressive wit and jovial Sagittarius is attracted to anyone who can make them laugh. This is a pairing that tends to have hundreds of inside jokes and can make one another giggle with just a look. This kind of joyful connection can be really appealing and make signs that would otherwise really struggle want to make it work. And the intensity of that desire is make-or-break for these two signs.

They Share A Powerful Sexual Chemistry. In addition to knowing how to effortlessly make the other laugh, there is powerful sexual chemistry between Sagittarius and Cancer. Cancer is mysterious, and Sag is compelled to see Cancer’s hidden depths. Whereas for cautious Cancer, the free and optimistic Sagittarius feels like a breath of fresh air. This makes each partner want to inhabit the other, both spiritually and, ahem, physically. Sagittarius’ symbol is the hunter and Cancer is easily swept up by their intense pursuit, to the point where they can temporarily put all their anxieties aside and fall into bed. And, of course, the thrill of the hunt is a huge turn-on for Sag.

Their Biggest Struggle Is Not Being On The Same Page Emotionally. While a romantic connection between Cancer and Sagittarius can start off light and passionately, once deeper emotions begin to take root between these two, troubles can arise. Cancer is a water sign, ruled by the Moon, which means they are extremely emotional and vulnerable, which puts them on the defense. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is basically fearless because they are so skilled at turning their emotions off and on at will. This dichotomy is a breeding ground for trust issues between the two if not carefully attended to.