Nicki Minaj just dropped a new song, fam. Well, it's not on official single. It's a new freestyle called "Bust Down Barbiana," but it's a fun take on Blueface's "Thotiana." She dropped the song on SoundCloud on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and Nicki Minaj's "Bust Down Barbiana" lyrics shout out Ariana Grande in a perfect way. Just in case anyone was wondering where their friendship stood, this gives a hint that the two are on good terms.

"Bust Down Barbiana" is the third freestyle Minaj has dropped lately. The other two are called "Barbie Goin Bad" and "Barbie Drip," so I'm sensing a theme here... When Minaj dropped "Barbie Goin Bad," she revealed that she's going to keep on dropping freestyles up until the release of her next album, which apparently is ready to go. Queen dropped in August 2018, so I guess she's considering taking a page from Grande's book by releasing two albums within a year of each other.

Which makes this Ariana Grande shoutout in "Bust Down Barbiana" all the more fitting!

The song starts off with Minaj rapping,

Bust down, Barbiana, bust down, Barbiana / Bust down and pick that sh*t up / Bust down and pick that sh*t up / Bust it open and pick that sh*t up / Bust it open and pick that sh*t up

Then the first verse comes in with the reference to Grande.

Uh, ayo, I been a bad b*tch, cockiana (Cockiana) / And I'm still winnin', Pacquiana (Pacquiana) / Percocets, popiana, killin' everybody beat / Thank you next, Ariana (Ariana)

See? Everyone loves "Thank U, Next."

Further into the verse, Minaj shouts out singer Teyana Taylor.

You gon' have to give me topiana (Topiana) / If you tryna get some sloppiana (Sloppiana) / I call my opps Oppiana (Oppiana) / Then shut down Yves Saint, Lauriana (Lauriana) / I don't want you on my page, blockiana (Blockiana) / Flow tailor made, like Teyana (Like Teyana)

The rest of the verse goes a little something like this.

They copyin' my style, copiana / Roger that, over copiana / Benihana to Katana, b*tch, I been a Donna / He screamin' "My government," O-Onika Tanya / You look like Nicki now, still you tacky-ana / To keep it 100, b*tch you wacky-ana / In the hood like Kiana, or a Tatiana / Immigrant from Trinidad, rep Americana / I'm 'bout to shut it down at Met Galiana / You peanut head b*tches is always jellyana / I'm 'bout to get a ring in my bellyana / Tattoo my man name, then give him some Beckiana (Beckiana) / 85, comma, plus three zeros (Three zeros) / Plus another comma plus three zeros (Three zeros) / Then add a dot (Dot) / Bop a dot dot, bop a dot dot doh / Been at the top / Before this song came out, b*tch you been a thot (Been a thot)

And then comes the chorus.

Bust down, Barbiana, bust down, Barbiana (Barbiana) / Then back that sh*t up (That sh*t up) / On the gang, then back that sh*t up (That sh*t up) / On the mags, then back that sh*t up (That sh*t up) / Bust down, Barbiana, bust down (Bust down) / Then pick that sh*t up (That sh*t up) / On the gang, Barbiana (Barbiana) / Bust down, bust down, Barbiana (Barbiana)

You can listen to the full track here.

Minaj stans are loving the track. Like, a lot. And Minaj is retweeting basically anyone who tweets about the song.

And Grande and Minaj fans alike are both loving the "Thank U, Next" reference.

As amazing as this little shoutout to Minaj and Grande's friendship is, don't expect to hear Minaj on any verses on Grande's Thank U, Next, album. She confirmed on Twitter recently that the album has no featured appearances from other artists. She did release a "7 Rings" remix with 2 Chainz, but that's a bit different.

Anyways, time to go blockiana all of my enemies!!