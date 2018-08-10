Are we not the luckiest species on earth to be able to listen to Nicki Minaj's newest album, Queen? While the world was initially going to have to wait until Aug. 17 for the album's release, Minaj surprised fans on Aug. 10 and revealed that Queen would drop at noon. Now that the album is here, it's pretty clear that Minaj's newest project is the stuff that legend is made of, and each track has been proven worthy of its place on the album. And of the whopping 19 tracks, there are definitely some references made about her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, who she dated for nearly two years. And Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" lyrics shade Meek Mill and will make you go, "Oh, snap, she really went there!"

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she and Meek Mill had split back in January of 2017, taking to Twitter to tell her fans that she was single. "To confirm, yes I am single," she wrote, adding that she was "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u." The couple were known for keeping their personal lives very private, and tried not to discuss their romance with the media.

But there were times when Minaj expressed how thankful she was for Meek Mill when the pair were still together. Back in March of 2016, she told Nylon:

Being in a relationship shouldn't mean that you lose your voice. Being in a relationship should mean that you've met a secure-enough man to allow you, in a sense, to remain a queen.

Perhaps that's where the album's name was coined, or perhaps it's purely coincidental. But one thing that's very, very clear are the lyrics off of Queen that are 100% about her relationship with Meek Mill.

In Minaj's song, "Barbie Dreams," some of the lyrics go:

Meek still be in my DMs I be havin to duck em, I used to pray for times like this..face ass when I f*ck em

And there is NO subtlety there, folks. "Barbie Dreams" is quite obviously about Meek Mill, and fans are WEAK:

Many fans also noted that "Barbie Dreams" doesn't just drag Meek Mill, either. The lyrics shade plenty of other artists, and man, Nicki really took them all down:

Can you even? Because I can't even.

