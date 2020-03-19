Nick Viall, the two-time Bachelorette contest and and lead of The Bachelor Season 21, is known for being outspoken. He's never seemed to be able to stay away from saying what's on his mind, which has made him both a beloved and a controversial member of Bachelor Nation. Now, even in self-isolation, he's speaking his mind, and it seems like Nick Viall may have shaded Hannah B. & Tyler C. for what they've chosen to do in amidst growing coronavirus concerns.

While it might not be common to hang out by a pool with your ex, Hannah has apparetnly been doing just that. Fans went wild earlier this week when Tyler was seen picking up Hannah from the airport near his hometown in Florida. While it wasn't clear why she was there at the time, it appears the two might be social distancing together with a group of friends, and keeping themselves busy with social media while they're at it.

On March 18, Hannah, Tyler, and several of their friends started a TikTok account named @thequaratinecrew, and have been posting actively. While many people are staying alone as they social distance, TikToks show the group playing at the beach, hanging out on a boat, and making dance videos by a pool.

Meanwhile, other members of Bachelor Nation are keeping it more lowkey. Nick, specifically, announced on an Instagram live with Claudia Oshry (@GirlWithNoJob) that he was staying inside, alone, in his home. He's been pretty vocal in advocating for self-isolation, particularly following the White House's March 16 guidelines to limit gatherings to groups of less than 10 people.

When asked for his thoughts about the current coronavirus pandemic, Nick said bluntly: "Stay the f*ck home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in a pool."

Considering what Hannah and Tyler have very publicly been up to, it's no surprise Claudia then asked if he was calling out anyone in particular. "Are you referring to someone specifically?" she asked, to which he responded, "You know. I'm just pointing it out." But, like, come on, it's probably about Hannah and Tyler, right?

Whether you're with your ex, your friends, your S.O., or completely alone, make sure you're staying up to date on CDC recommendations to keep you and your loved ones safe.

