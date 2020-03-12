Pussycat Dolls are back and thriving, but their complicated past has not been forgotten. The group broke up in 2010, but got back together in November 2019, and while the ladies seem to be on excellent terms now, a new clip sheds light on tensions that brewed after their split. You'll know what I mean when you get a sip of some of this tea comprised of Nicole Scherzinger's old quotes about why she's always in the center of the Pussycat dolls. They are shady AF.

In October 2012, Scherzinger appeared on VH1's investigative music series Behind The Music. If you're unfamiliar, this show basically gave fans an inside look at the intimate and most controversial moments of pop stars' lives. In a clip from the interview, Scherzinger doled out a few shady comments about her then-former band mates, explaining why she deserved to always be front and center.

"But people don't even know the story. They have no idea," she started. "I was in the center [of the group] because I was singing. I was the one singing."

"Oh man, I hope I don't get in trouble for the stuff that I say," she said, before serving up some incredibly hot tea. "I'll never forget I finished the album PCD, and Ron [PCD's producer] and I brought the girls into the studio and we played it for them. It was the first time they had ever heard the music."

"Do you understand what I'm saying? We played the album for the Pussycat Dolls. It was the first time they'd ever heard the songs," revealed Scherzinger.

If I'm picking up on the context clues Scherzinger is dropping correctly, she was all but saying members Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt did not sing on the record.

"I probably did 95% of the album, on my own," she added. According to Pussycat Dolls producer Ron Fair, the other five percent is attributed to Thornton's ad libs, but "the records they were Nicole."

Whew chile! Even though these old statements have been unearthed, hopefully Scherzinger's band mates don't take it to heart. Considering Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, Sutta, and Bachar released a new single together on Feb. 7 and are about to embark on a tour together, those quotes are probably water under the bridge.