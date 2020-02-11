On Aug. 23 2015, the news of One Direction's disbandment hit the internet, and, ever since, Directioners have been holding out hope for a reunion. Well guys, Niall just dropped a bombshell statement that will have your inner Directioner jumping for joy. Niall Horan's quote about a One Direction reunion w

All of the 1D guys have spoken out about the possibility of a reunion a few times, though, they haven't been very forthcoming with specific deets. Zayn, Harry, Louis, Liam, and Niall are currently slaying the solo game, but when it comes to One Direction, it's been a whole lot of "maybes" on the reunion front.

Thankfully, Horan has reinstated my hope. Speaking to RTE Entertainment, Horan seemed so, so down to get the band back together.

"We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the 'whens' but we do know we will," he said. "We have all said individually that we will, and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t."

First of all, shout out to Horan for coming through with straight facts. Second of all, I'm gonna need the rest of the band to get on board with this stat.

After catching wind of Horan's comments, hopeful fans chimed in on Twitter. "It’s 2020, can’t one direction just give us the reunion already!!" one fan tweeted.

However, some fans realized good things take time. "I only want a one direction reunion, if one direction themselves want a one direction reunion," another tweeted.

Unfortunately, Horan didn't give a time frame on when he expects a potential reunion to happen, but it seems Liam Payne is down for the cause.

In October 2019, Liam fueled reunion rumors with an interview on The Jonathon Ross Show. The singer said, yes, he sees a reunion happening down the road — probably about two years down the road.

“All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don’t think for at least the next two years it’s going to happen," he explained.

It sounds like patience is going to be a virtue for Directioners waiting for a reunion that includes all five guys. But at least, it sounds like, eventually, that patience will pay off.