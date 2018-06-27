Affordable beauty products that are actually decent quality can sometimes feel hard to find. Sure, Sephora is stocked full of awesome buys but when it comes down to it their offerings aren't all that cheap. If you're a thrifty shopper then you're going to love the summer-perfect Target beauty products that just hit shelves. From nail polish and lip glosses to body wash and brow products, the range truly does have anything you could possibly need.

I remember going to Target as a pre-teen and indulging in their body glitters and fake fingernails (they were all the rage, I swear) with the little amount of allowance I'd saved up. My taste in beauty products has slightly changed since then (I stand by my jelly glitter rollers) and luckily, the quality of Target's offerings has, too. They carry a quite excellent selection of makeup brands, haircare brands, and skincare brands, alike, meaning you don't need to spend $50 just to get a decent face wash or overnight facial serum.

This all goes to say that you should definitely shop Target's beauty selection if you're in the market for, well, anything. You'll do yourself a favor by saving some major money and will be pleasantly surprised by what the bullseye has to offer. Here are the best new products at the retailer:

Set Down

This 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free setting spray features flower extracts, coconut water, and rose quartz. So basically, it's a product fit for fairies.

In The Mood

The coolest temporary hair dye ever. Go from purple to pink (with the same dye!) in a matter of minutes simply by applying heat to your hair. Perfect for festivals and beyond.

Pucker Up!

This color alone is amazing, but that applicator of the product makes it even more covetable. It features a pillow soft cushion applicator that doles out a balmy, juicy color, and the formula is infused with coconut oil so your lips will be left feeling super luscious.

Glow Up

This bottle of glowy little drops is for anyone who wants head-to-toe glitter like me. (Jelly glitter rollers, you have been replaced!) Simply drop a few of the ultra-concentrated light-reflecting drops into your beauty products or wear them alone.

So Toned

I can personally attest to the awesomeness of this toner! A fellow beauty editor friend recommended it to me and since I started using it about three months ago I've noticed big improvements in my skin. It's more even, glowier, and the texture is more uniform.

Life's A Blur

This super handy stick serves as a pore minimizing primer and if perfect to swipe all over your complexion before you do your makeup. It includes pearl pigments and a metallic chrome sheen meaning it'll help you look extra dewy and will instantly brighten your skin.

Smooth Operator

Wet n' Wild, the ultimate throwback brand! This juicy lip scrub will leave your pout feeling ultra conditioned and smooth. Pucker up!

So Coal

My sister makes her own tooth powder that includes activated charcoal and has some of the whitest, healthiest teeth around. This pre-made formula is vanilla flavored and is easy on gums and enamel, meaning you can get a whiter smile deliciously and painlessly. (And cheaply!)

Green With Envy

Yes to O.P.I and yes to this kelly green color. If John Deer was into painted nails this would definitely be his signature shade.

Eye Love

This palette of six gorgeous eyeshadow shades reminds me a bit of a tropical sunset. Featuring both matte and metallic hues that blend and meld well, it's all you'll need to create the perfect sun-kissed look for summer.