OK, now that you've read all of those and hopefully let out a few LOLs, can I say something? Well, I can't hear your answer so I'm going to go ahead and say it anyway. We can obviously sit here and joke about all of the things you aren't "supposed" to say or do on a first date but, honestly, I think there's no better time to start being totally, completely, unapologetically yourself than the very beginning of a relationship.

Let me explain. If you go into that first date full throttle, all you in the most intense way possible, you're immediately showing the person you're on a date with what they're working with. If they like you and want to continue going out with you, it's because they like the real YOU — not some caricature of yourself you created just to impress them. And I'd bet good money that the real you (burps, farts and all) is a billion times better than the one who's holding back on all of those natural impulses.

And there's one more bonus of being yourself right off the bat!! By being totally and completely yourself, you're giving your date permission to be totally and completely themselves. This is a good thing because YOU get to know who your date really is right off the bat instead of waiting months for their true colors to shine through.

So... I guess what I'm trying to say here is (unless it's illegal or blatantly disrespectful) I don't believe in making #NeverOnAFirstDate rules.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!