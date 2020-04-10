Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' Trailer Is The Horniest Thing You'll See Today

Just when you thought things couldn't get more ridiculous than Love Is Blind, Netflix said "hold my quarantini" and dropped the trailer for Too Hot To Handle. The new reality series has all the makings of a typical dating show: attractive singles, a picturesque location, and a lot of sexual tension, but the premise is definitely not what you'd expect. From the looks of it, not even the contestants knew what they were getting into when they signed on for the show.

Here's the deal: A group of 10 very hot people are put together at an idyllic retreat with big plans to get it on with one another. But instead of poolside make-outs and steamy shower hookups, the cast members are faced with a strict set of rules: no sex, no sexual touching (masturbation included), and no kissing. And there's no way to sneak around and do it on the sly — an omniscient, Alexa-like robot named Lana is watching their every move.

Luckily, there's some incentive for the singles to stick to the rules: Not only are they told they're more likely to form deeper connections with one another without the distraction of sex getting in the way, but there's also money at stake. Every time a rule is broken, an undisclosed amount is deducted from the $100,000 cash prize. It's unclear exactly how that prize is won at the end of it all, but it's definitely enough to keep things interesting.

But, like, based on all the kissing and sexual touching that goes down just in the trailer, it's possible there won't be a single cent left by the end of the show.

Once you've guzzled some water after watching that two-minute montage of pure thirst, let's break this down: First of all, despite how frustrated they seem about the no-sex announcement from Lana, I'm not so sure these people actually understand what the rules are. I mean, there is a lot of physical contact going on in the trailer. It looks like these contestants care more about getting hot and heavy than getting cold hard cash.

Of course, the rule-breaking looks like it'll be a big part of the fun of watching the show. Otherwise, it'd just be a bunch of good-looking people not having sex, and where's the fun in that?

All eight episodes of Too Hot To Handle Season 1 drops on April 17.