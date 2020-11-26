Netflix fans: Get ready to sing your heart out. A new musical film is hitting the streaming service soon, and it's grabbing up attention for good reason. Not only does the film star the always iconic Meryl Streep, but it's got a stacked roster of A-list elite. Netflix’s The Prom trailer will having you marking your calendars for its release date.

Netflix released the trailer for the forthcoming musical film on Thursday, Nov. 26, and its star-studded lineup will make you dizzy. In addition to Streep, the film features Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and Keegan-Michael Key, to name a few.

The Prom is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, and it sounds like it will include all the same glitz and glamour. The film follows the story of Indiana high school student Emma Nolan who has been banned from her high school prom after he states her desire to attend with her girlfriend. But when four theater stars from New York City step in to help, things get even more wild.

The film is set to arrive just in time for the holidays on Dec. 11, and will hold no shortage of dramatics. At one point in the trailer, Streep delivers a fierce monologue to the camera. "We're not monsters. We're cultural disruptors," she says of her Broadway friends. Between Streep's larger-than-life character, and Corden's singing skills, fans won't want to miss a moment.

You can watch the trailer for Netflix's The Prom below.

Fans are ecstatic over the long-awaited film adaption of The Prom, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.

"IM SO HAPPY EVERYONE GETS TO WATCH THE PROM," one fan tweeted after the trailer was released.

"Can I hibernate until The Prom comes out on Netflix pls," another excited fan wrote.

The trailer made some fans emotional. "Did i just cry watching “the prom” trailer? maybe..." one person tweeted.

Sadly, you won't be seeing originally reported cast members Ariana Grande and Awkwafina in the musical film. While they were originally slated to appear in the movie, they dropped out not long after their involvement was announced. But so many other mega-stars are set to appear, so the film is sure to impress.

The Prom hits Netflix and select theaters on Dec. 11.