Netflix's 'Springsteen On Broadway' Trailer Will Make You Start Dancing In The Dark

One of the biggest shows on Broadway for the last year isn't a play or even a musical. It's an odd sort of rock concert starring Bruce Springsteen. Initially planned as a limited run in the fall of 2017, the one-man show proved so popular it's been extended several times, finally closing next month after running eight performances a week for over a year. But for those who couldn't get tickets or couldn't afford to travel to New York City to see the show, streaming is here to provide. Netflix's Springsteen On Broadway trailer promises their concert video of the performance is everything fans would want it to be.

Springsteen's show is more than a concert, though there are plenty of songs as part of the show. Anyone who has been to a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performance knows Springsteen is a storyteller and will take breaks to sit down and tell the audience intimate stories from his life with inspired the songs he wrote. The Broadway show is a paired down and more intimate version of this. It's Springsteen, alone on stage with his guitars, telling stories and then singing songs. (Alone, except for the few songs where his wife, Patti Scialfa, joins him on vocals.)

Check out the trailer for a taste of what's to come:

Netflix on YouTube

Springsteen is known for the politics in his songs as well as his outspokenness for progressive and liberal values, and some of this comes through in the clips in the trailer. But just as much as his discussion of social values are his personal values and the way he's lived his life. Though the part with Scialfa is actually only two songs long in the show, her appearance is emphasized in the trailer as a considerable influence on Springsteen's life.

The show was such an outlier on the Broadway scene, the Tony Awards couldn't figure out how to honor it properly, so it was awarded a special Tony this past spring for "a once-in-a-lifetime theater-going experience for the Broadway stage." Netflix's choice to film the production to be able to bring it to the masses means now everyone can experience it.

Netflix

Here's the full track list from the show, which are the songs expected to be a part of the special.

"Growin’ Up" (1973, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.) "My Hometown" (1984, Born In The U.S.A.) "My Father’s House" (1982, Nebraska) "The Wish" (1998, Tracks) "Thunder Road" (1975, Born To Run) "The Promised Land" (1978, Darkness on the Edge of Town) "Born in the U.S.A." (1984, Born In The U.S.A.) "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" (1975, Born To Run) "Tougher Than the Rest" (1987, Tunnel Of Love) "Brilliant Disguise" (1987, Tunnel Of Love) "Long Walk Home" (2007, Magic) "The Rising" (2002, The Rising) "Dancing in the Dark" (1984, Born In The U.S.A.) "Land of Hope and Dreams" (2012, Wrecking Ball) "Born to Run" (1975, Born To Run)

Springsteen on Broadway closes Dec. 15, 2018. The special premieres on Netflix the next day, Dec. 16, 2018.