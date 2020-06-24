Every year, the month of June celebrates the LGBTQ community, but Pride 2020 looks more than a little different this time around. So, members and allies of the LGBTQ community have been getting creative in how they observe and honor Pride — and so have businesses. For Netflix, that means throwing a virtual 2020 Pride event honoring the important month, and bringing in a star-studded group to do so.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting opportunities to get together physically, and the Black Lives Matter movement at the forefront of social consciousness, Netflix is hosting a virtual event to commemorate Pride Month and motivate folks at home to get involved in the quest for social justice.

According to a press release obtained by Elite Daily, Netflix Pride will kick off on June 30 at 7 p.m. ET, and will feature "digitally programmed moments of reflection, moments to celebrate queer artists and performers, and dialogue to inspire change and action."

The lineup for the event — which includes actors, musicians, drag queens, and more — is stacked. Fans can expect to hear from Netflix stars including Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Jerry Harris (Cheer), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and the Fab Five (Queer Eye). There will also be appearances by major stars such as Laverne Cox, Dolly Parton, Trixie Mattel, Normani, and many more. You can see the full lineup in the Instagram announcement posted on Netflix's LGBTQ-focused Instagram account, The Most:

The event will benefit LGBTQ nonprofits including OutRight, Trans Justice Funding Project, and the Marsha P. Johnson Foundation. "Netflix is eager to recognize the unique challenges of these LGBTQ+ nonprofits while also amplifying the resiliency and strength inherent in the community," Netflix's press release stated.

Netflix Pride will be broadcast simultaneously on Netflix’s YouTube, The Most on IGTV, and Netflix's TikTok on Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. ET.

