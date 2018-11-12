It is getting colder and colder outside, which can only mean one thing: it's about that time of year to grab your favorite blanket, make some hot cocoa, and cozy up on your couch with every holiday movie or special that you can find. Obviously, Netflix is your first-stop for all things holly-jolly this holiday season, and the streaming service is giving its users an extra-special present under the tree with a ton of new holiday-themes movies and TV specials premiering this month and next. Netflix's 2018 holiday releases have just begun, and the schedule gives Netflix users so much to look forward to over the course of the next several weeks.

Netflix will be debuting a bunch of exciting new holiday movies and TV specials throughout the end of November and the beginning of December. Some of the standouts include The Princess Switch, which involves Vanessa Hudgens playing two lead roles in a Christmas-themed update on the Prince and the Pauper story. And for fans of Netflix's hit movie A Christmas Prince, the new sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding is dropping on Netflix right at the end of November. And to top it all off, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will not only be a fall hit that was perfect for Halloween this year — Netflix is giving the witchy new series a Christmas special as well, premiering next month.

Check out Netflix's new featurette announcing its holiday schedule, and the full schedule of new originals below:

Netflix on YouTube

The Holiday Calendar (Now Available)

A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?

The Princess Switch (Available Nov. 16)

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be-princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

The Christmas Chronicles (Available Nov. 22)

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of Harry Potter and Home Alone.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Available Nov. 30)

A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not sure she’s cut out to be queen.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Available Nov. 30)

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as Paul and Prue welcome some favorite bakers back to the tent for a holiday confection competition.

Nailed It! Holiday (Available Dec. 7)

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this holiday-themed competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible holiday masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Available Dec. 7)

The Anti Christmas Christmas Special with a star Studded Cast (Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Rashida Jones, Jaden Smith Ect.) A limited edition one-time special Christmas content drop.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Available Dec. 7)

It's the Night Before Christmas and wishes are coming true! First for Lobo, whose favorite cousin, Vida, arrives for a surprise visit. Then for Glorb, who wishes he could be everywhere at the same time.

Fuller House: Season 4 —Episode 1: Oh My Santa (Available Dec. 14)

The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers are back with big laughs, unexpected guests and exciting new relationships. DJ and Steve rekindle their flame -- and a new member of the family is on the way!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Available Dec. 14)

The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice - the longest night of the year - when families gather around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors - both welcome and unwelcome - you never know what might come down the chimney...