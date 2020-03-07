Unfortunately, RuPaul's new Netflix show is sashaying away after just one season. Nearly two months after the 10-episode first season of AJ and the Queen debuted, RuPaul announced that the show would not continue in a tweet posted on Friday, March 6. Netflix canceled AJ and the Queen, RuPaul confirmed, so fans will not get to see a second season of the road-trip dramedy.

After becoming a titan of reality television thanks to the success of RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Netflix series AJ and the Queen served as his first starring role in a scripted series. He was also a co-creator and executive producer for the show, alongside 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King. The first season dropped in entirety on Jan. 10, in which RuPaul starred as the down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red who set out on a cross-country tour in order to make enough money to open her own club. Newcomer Izzy G. costarred as AJ, a young runaway who convinced Ruby to take her to her grandfather's house in Texas.

While the heart of the series was the deepening bond between Ruby and AJ, it also won over a bunch of fans by featuring multiple performances by RuPaul as Ruby as well as bringing in several fan-favorite queens who had competed on RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul announced that Netflix had canceled AJ and the Queen on Twitter.

The Season 1 finale of AJ and the Queen left the door open for a potential second season, as [spoiler alert] Ruby comforted AJ after she found out that her grandfather's house was a lie created by her mother. Ruby then watched on as AJ and her mother reunited, noting that his story with AJ would continue with an even stronger bond from that point on. While the ending scene did have a small tease about the show possibly continuing, it also works well as final scene for the series as a whole.

But the AJ and the Queen cancelation definitely does not mean you won't be seeing RuPaul on your TV this year. The twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race just kicked off and airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, and that will be followed by a fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and a special RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race. Ruby Rose may be hanging up her heels, but RuPaul is not slowing down at all.