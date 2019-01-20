Just weeks after I said goodbye to my holiday cookie stash, Nestle is rolling out some new crave-worthy sweets that guarantee that I'll be keeping my snack game strong in 2019. Coming off the heels of the return of Nestle's White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough in early January, the baking experts are also launching a brand new confection that's the prettiest Easter treat I've seen yet. Nestle Tollhouse's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with egg sprinkles basically look like spring in cookie form, thanks to the pastel-hued candy "eggs" that promise to take your tastebuds on the tastiest Easter hunt.

These Easter-ready goodies have already been spotted on Walmart's website, although it doesn't look like they're available to purchase or order online at the moment. However, Walmart has put photos up of the seasonal treat, and it looks like customers will be getting Nestle Tollhouse's cookie dough that you know and love with chocolate chip cookies and, to really help you get into the Easter swing of things, multi-colored candy "eggs" that are dotted throughout.

When I saw the packaging, I'll admit that I was pretty intrigued by these pastel "eggs" and what's inside them. While I'm all for trying seasonal flavors, I like to keep things simple when it comes to the pre-cut Nestle Tollhouse packages that you can either choose to eat raw or pop in the oven for warm, gooey, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate cookies. Luckily, one glance at the ingredients list on the back of the packaging shows that the 'Gram-worthy additions are just sprinkles, meaning that you'll be treating your sweet tooth to a chocolate chip and sprinkle feast with each and every bite.

Other than that, it looks like Nestle's newest offering works like all of their ready-to-bake cookie doughs. One package comes with 24 cookies, which you can either opt to share with your crew or inhale all by yourself (it is the season of #SelfLove, after all), and you can either choose to bake the goodies or scoop out of few creamy spoonfuls for a spring-approved cookie dough treat.

For now, Nestle's seasonal offering has only been spotted on Walmart's, and the company didn't immediately respond to Elite Daily's inquiry about where else they'll be sold and if they'll be available after Easter is over. Considering that the brand's White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough has already been spotted in several grocery stores, I wouldn't be surprised if they also make their way to more chains in the coming months.

Speaking of which, you can keep those Easter cookie dough cravings at bay in the meantime with the White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough, which first appeared in 2015 and is now back for a limited time until Easter (which happens to fall on Sunday, April 21 this year).

If you're a fan of gooey white chocolate chips mixed with just a hint of tangy lemon flavor and nestled in Nestle's classic buttery cookie dough base, I have a feeling that you'll love these sweet citrus-inspired treats. Plus, these two treats might just be the most delicious reminder that spring is just around the corner.