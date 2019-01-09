I'm still pretty full from all of the cookies I ate between Christmas and New Year's, but that's not to say I can't make room for more of the soft and chewy baked goods if the right flavor comes along. Lucky for me, Nestle's White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough is coming back very soon. I'm all for making my own cookie dough most days, but sometimes it's easier to buy the break-and-bake bag for simplicity's sake. Plus, I love when the flavors of lemon and white chocolate chips come together because it's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet. Here's when you can expect to see Nestle's White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough packs back on store shelves.

According to The Daily Meal, the White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough has already been spotted in several grocery stores but is not widely available just yet. Nestle told the foodie website that packs of the White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough should be easier to find as Valentine's Day draws near and will be sold for $2.99 each. Elite Daily reached out to Nestle to inquire about the availability of the White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough flavor but did not hear back at the time of publication. I took a trip to Target and Publix locations earlier this week and did not see any in stock at my local grocery stores. Hopefully, that will change in the weeks to come because I *need* these White Chip Lemon Cookies.

I know it's only January and springtime is still several months away, but these cookies just scream sundresses and walks in the park. Like, it's the kind of cookie you'd bring to a backyard barbecue or to an outdoor picnic. Fortunately, The Daily Meal reports that the White Chip Lemon Cookies will be sticking around through Easter, which takes place on Sunday, April 21. By mid to late April, much of the country is at least starting to thaw out and enjoy a glimpse of spring. I don't recommend waiting to enjoy these cookies until the weather warms up, though. Since you can bake up a batch of these in less than 15 minutes, you might as well pretend it's springtime from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Nestle's White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough offers a refreshingly sweet taste, almost like sipping on an ice-old glass of sweetened fresh-squeezed lemonade. There's nothing sour about these cookies. The base of the cookie is your standard, run-of-the-mill cookie dough. What separates the White Chip Lemon Cookie Dough from the rest is its unique bright lemon flavor. It marries perfectly with white chocolate chips, which are sprinkled in throughout the dough.

The best part? The baking process requires minimal effort on your part. All you have to do is preheat the oven, break apart the ready-to-cook dough, and place each pre-cut cookie on the baking sheet. Pop the pan in the oven and you'll have a delicious cookie in no time. My favorite kind of cookie has a crispy bottom and a soft, gooey center. That's exactly how these cookies turn out (so long as you follow the baking instructions on the back of the package).

If the White Chip Lemon Cookies sound familiar, you're not wrong. Some quick investigative journalism on my part found that this flavor of cookie dough was available back in 2015, according to the product's comment section on Walmart's website. I'm not totally sure when they left store shelves or why Nestle decided to bring them back for 2019, but I'm not mad about it. I love a good cookie. Nestle's White Chip Lemon Cookie fits the bill perfectly. Now, BRB while I get my glass of milk.