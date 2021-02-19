New music from Nessa Barrett is here, and her new song features a fellow TikTok superstar. Barrett teamed up with Jaden Hossler (who goes by the stage name JXDN) for her latest single, and it's a dark anthem which explores the downfalls of fame. Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler's "La Di Die" lyrics will take you on an emotional roller coaster.
Barrett revealed what it was like to work with JXDN, a good friend of hers, and why it was important to make a song about the pressures of fame.
“‘La Di Die’ touches on how fame is dramatized and something most people wish for, when in reality, it's a dark and evil place. It was cool working with JXDN, not only is he my friend but a dope artist. He really helped make this song come to life," she said in a press release.
The song coincided with an equally dark music video where Barrett is seen crumbling under the spotlight of fame and turns to her vices to cope in her dressing room. The video and the song's lyrics explore themes of depression, addiction, and suicide, a much different tone than her previous single, "Pain."
You can see Barrett's video for "La Di Die" with JXDN below.
Catch the full lyrics to "La Di Die" below.
Verse 1: Nessa
Does it rain in California?
Only dream I've ever known
Will they love you when you're famous?
It's where you'll never be alone
Hope someday I'll find nirvana
I'll be looking down below
I'll be dead at twenty-seven
Only nine more years to go
I got a bully in my head
Fake love, fake friends
I was broken when you left
Now you hear me everywhere you go
Chorus: Nessa
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah
Gonna be a supеrstar
Be the girl you used to know
Playing on thе radio
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die
Loving me is suicide
I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire
La-dah-dee, run for your life
Post-Chorus: Jaden
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Yeah, yeah, I'm jxdn, I'm jxdn
Verse 2: Jaden
Said I'm gonna be a rockstar, yeah, yeah, yeah
Told her I don't want a war, yeah, yeah, yeah
I don't see me going far, yeah, yeah, yeah
That's what happens when I fall apart
All of me wants all of you
But I'm far away and I can't choose
Got a lot of lessons that I need to learn
Got a lot of lessons
My depression and misconceptions
And all the mistakes that lead to lessons
My depression, it makes me question
My depression, it makes me question
Chorus: Nessa
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah
Gonna be a superstar
Be the girl you used to know
Playing on the radio
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die
Loving me is suicide
I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire
La-dah-dee, run for your life
Bridge: Nessa
Does it rain in California
Where the angels cry for me?
Want the drugs that taste like candy
And blood diamonds in my teeth
(Ah!)
Chorus: Nessa & Jaden
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah
Gonna be a superstar
Be the girl you used to know
Playing on the radio
La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die
Loving me is suicide
I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire
La-dah-dee, run for your life (Oh)
(Oh)
Outro: Nessa & Jaden
Yeah, I'm gonna be a superstar
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.