New music from Nessa Barrett is here, and her new song features a fellow TikTok superstar. Barrett teamed up with Jaden Hossler (who goes by the stage name JXDN) for her latest single, and it's a dark anthem which explores the downfalls of fame. Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler's "La Di Die" lyrics will take you on an emotional roller coaster.

Barrett revealed what it was like to work with JXDN, a good friend of hers, and why it was important to make a song about the pressures of fame.

“‘La Di Die’ touches on how fame is dramatized and something most people wish for, when in reality, it's a dark and evil place. It was cool working with JXDN, not only is he my friend but a dope artist. He really helped make this song come to life," she said in a press release.

The song coincided with an equally dark music video where Barrett is seen crumbling under the spotlight of fame and turns to her vices to cope in her dressing room. The video and the song's lyrics explore themes of depression, addiction, and suicide, a much different tone than her previous single, "Pain."

You can see Barrett's video for "La Di Die" with JXDN below.

Catch the full lyrics to "La Di Die" below.

Verse 1: Nessa

Does it rain in California?

Only dream I've ever known

Will they love you when you're famous?

It's where you'll never be alone

Hope someday I'll find nirvana

I'll be looking down below

I'll be dead at twenty-seven

Only nine more years to go

I got a bully in my head

Fake love, fake friends

I was broken when you left

Now you hear me everywhere you go

Chorus: Nessa

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah

Gonna be a supеrstar

Be the girl you used to know

Playing on thе radio

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die

Loving me is suicide

I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire

La-dah-dee, run for your life

Post-Chorus: Jaden

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Yeah, yeah, I'm jxdn, I'm jxdn

Verse 2: Jaden

Said I'm gonna be a rockstar, yeah, yeah, yeah

Told her I don't want a war, yeah, yeah, yeah

I don't see me going far, yeah, yeah, yeah

That's what happens when I fall apart

All of me wants all of you

But I'm far away and I can't choose

Got a lot of lessons that I need to learn

Got a lot of lessons

My depression and misconceptions

And all the mistakes that lead to lessons

My depression, it makes me question

My depression, it makes me question

Chorus: Nessa

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah

Gonna be a superstar

Be the girl you used to know

Playing on the radio

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die

Loving me is suicide

I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire

La-dah-dee, run for your life

Bridge: Nessa

Does it rain in California

Where the angels cry for me?

Want the drugs that taste like candy

And blood diamonds in my teeth

(Ah!)

Chorus: Nessa & Jaden

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-dah

Gonna be a superstar

Be the girl you used to know

Playing on the radio

La-dah-dee, oh, la-dee-die

Loving me is suicide

I'm a dreamer, I'm on fire

La-dah-dee, run for your life (Oh)

(Oh)

Outro: Nessa & Jaden

Yeah, I'm gonna be a superstar

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.