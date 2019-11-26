The only thing better than celebrating Thanksgiving this year, is simply knowing both Mercury and Neptune will be direct, which means you'll be back to business as usual. While Mercury Rx ends on Nov. 20, Neptune retrograde 2019 ends on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, and it will certainly affect every zodiac sign.

Be warned, Thanksgiving's astro-weather will not be a walk in the park. The moon will be sitting close to Venus and the South Node in Capricorn, which means there will be a strong emphasis on the relationships that no longer serve you.

Dreamy and elusive Neptune governs the invisible realm and the subconscious mind. However, given Neptune's divine clairvoyance and psychic receptivity, this retrograde most likely heightened your intuitive capabilities, while inspiring a sense of compassion. Hint: Check which astrological house belongs to Pisces on your birth chart; this is where you will likely feel the shift of Neptune direct.

Wondering how Neptune direct will affect you? Not to worry, see your Neptune direct horoscope below, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Ready To Let Go Of Something

Neptune will station direct via your elusive 12th house of dreams, endings, forgiveness, and karma. This will be an excellent time to experience closure and clarity, especially in regard to toxic patterns that no longer serve you.

Taurus: You're Seeing Your Tribe More Clearly

No energy vampires allowed. Dreamy Neptune will go direct via your friendly 11th house of groups, tribes, and extended network. Do your friends emotionally fulfill you, or drain your energy? Don't resist what's no longer working for you.

Shutterstock

Gemini: You're Experiencing Professional Clarity

Elusive Neptune will station direct via your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and reputation in the world, and things in your professional life will finally start to make sense. Just keep swimming.

Cancer: You're Ready To Focus On Your Goals

Time to take a leap of faith, Cancer. Dreamy Neptune will go direct via your expansive ninth house of education, higher learning, and personal philosophy. Are you ready for a much-needed adventure? It's time to start visualizing the infinite possibilities.

Leo: You're Ready For A Spiritual Union

Hazy Neptune stations direct via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources, which means you'll likely experience more clarity in regard to your intimate unions during this time. Don't be afraid of the deep end.

Virgo: You're Setting The Necessary Boundaries

Elusive Neptune will turn direct via your committed partnership sector, which will help you remove the rose-colored glasses you've been wearing as of late. This is an excellent time to clear the air with someone you're close to.

Libra: You're Getting Back To Your Routine

Playtime's over, because Neptune finally stations direct via your orderly sixth house of health, routine, and due diligence. Are there any healthy habits you've been putting off? It's time to get back to business as usual, and create the lifestyle you deserve.

Shutterstock

Scorpio: You're Ready To Tap Into Your Creativity

Are you ready for your close-up, Scorpio? After all, Neptune governs film and the arts. Neptune will go direct via your expressive fifth house of fame, and you'll be ready to take your mojo back once and for all.

Sagittarius: You're Dealing With Things In The Homefront

Home is where the heart is, Sagittarius. Dreamy Neptune will station direct via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, and you'll be more than ready to confront your repressed emotions. This can be an incredibly healing time for you, too.

Capricorn: You're Debunking Mixed Signals

Say what you need to say, Capricorn. Neptune will go direct via your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate circle, which means it's time for you to speak up. Your inner circle will be grateful you did, too.

Aquarius: You're Recognizing Your Value

Sacrificing much these days, Aquarius? Elusive Neptune will station direct via your second house of money, values, and self-worth. Where have you been investing your energy? Are you getting the same in return? It's time to put your foot down.

Pisces: You Learned To Have Compassion For Yourself

Trust me, no one likes it when their planetary ruler stations retrograde. However, there's always a silver lining, and for you, it revolves around your self-confidence. What's holding you back from living your best life?