Ask any OG beauty junkie to name their favorite blush and chances are they'll give Nars' Orgasm a special shoutout. First released in 1999, the beauty brand's cult-favorite cheek color is beloved for being a universally-flattering peachy-pink shade with subtle gold flakes throughout. For decades, the blush has remained a fan favorite, and if you're like the hoards of Nars lovers who can't get enough of the iconic shade, you're in for a big surprise. The brand's most popular blush turns 20 this year (happy birthday, Orgasm!) and to celebrate, they're rolling out a Nars Orgasm makeup collection with products inspired by the beloved shade. If you're hoping for endless ways to infuse your beauty routine with the peachy-pink tint from your lids to your lips, you're in luck!

The special anniversary collection is made up of three brand new products, plus a special-edition drop of the item that started it all: the Orgasm Blush. Launched on April 9, the collection includes an Oil Lip Tint, an Orgasm Liquid Highlighter, and an Endless Orgasm Palette, all of which have been formulated to give your skin that natural-looking glow, a wash of the iconic hue, and the barely-there shimmer that has stood the test of time.

Here are all the new launches you won't be able to keep your hands off:

Limited-Edition Jumbo Orgasm Blush

If you go through your Orgasm blush in what feels like the blink of an eye, you're going to want to get your hands on this limited-edition jumbo size launch. Packaged in a gorgeous rose gold compact, this blush pan holds twice as much product than the original. And get this: It'll only cost you $10 more than the one you already have in your makeup drawer.

NARS Orgasm Blush Jumbo $40

Endless Orgasm Palette

I know I'm not the only one who has swiped the OG Orgasm Blush everywhere from my cheeks to my lids, and while it will always remain my favorite double-duty beauty trick, Nars just released a palette actually designed to do it all. The Endless Orgasm Palette is packed with six shades of ultra-pigmented cream colors suitable for eyes, cheeks, and lips. Each shade gives your skin a healthy glow, with barely-there shimmer in different undertones.

NARS Endless Orgasm Palette $49

Orgasm Liquid Highlighter

If you want the same peachy-pink glow but with loads more highlight, consider this love at first sight. The built-in dropper puts you in control to — add a few dots to your cheekbones, mix it in with your favorite foundation — use it any way your heart desires. And just like the original Orgasm, this rose gold shade flatters every skintone.

NARS Orgasm Liquid Highlighter $30

Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint

Give your lips an irresistible shine and a wash of Orgasm's peachy-pink shade with this gel-oil texture. Packed with antioxidants like raspberry seed oil and pomegranate extract, this non-greasy oil-infused lip tint hydrates your lips for hours.

NARS Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint $26

With Orgasm-inspired launches this good, I just hope fans don't have to wait another 20 years before getting more products in this iconic shade.