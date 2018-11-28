It's time to start thinking about your New Year's Eve plans. If you are tired of the same old party every year (or you just love wine), you may want to check out the Napa Valley Wine Train's New Year's Eve 2018 package. At first glance, wine country might not seem like a hot spot to ring in the New Year as compared to watching the ball drop in Times Square (or another celebratory location). But, this train ride through Napa has everything you need and more to say goodbye to 2018.

The package includes a three-hour train ride through Northern California's beautiful (and tasty) wine country. The Napa Valley Wine Train is currently taking reservations for it. Honestly, I don't know why I've never thought about spending NYE in wine country before, but this trip sounds amazing.

Before you depart, you will be able to snack on an array of different appetizers at the train station starting at 5 p.m. Be prepared to be wowed by the deliciousness because these appetizers aren't your average snacks. According to the Napa Valley Wine Train, the offerings include local cheeses, such as Marin County Brie, and charcuterie featuring Merguez lamb sausage, country olive tapenade, Old Bay Poached Gulf Shrimp, and more. I'm totally here for the wine, but this spread of food doesn't hurt either. Go ahead and have your fill, but just remember that there is a four-course gourmet meal in your future while you travel from place to place in Napa Valley.

When you board the train, you will be greeted with a glass of wine or bubbly (your choice). I don't know about you, but that sounds like the perfect way to start *any* train ride. Boarding begins at 6:00 p.m. and the train departs on the tour 30 minutes later. While on the train, you'll pass through some of the best towns and vineyards within the Napa countryside including Yountville, Rutherford, and St. Helena before returning back to the McKinstry Street Station in downtown Napa at 10 p.m.

If you love wine, this is the perfect way to spend New Year's Eve. Not only will you get to sip on some of the finest wines that Northern California has to offer, but you can let someone else cart you around while you partake. The ride is kind of like a more elegant Uber or Lyft, but it's a train that comes with delicious California cuisine and wine from one of the tastiest regions in the world. Sign me up. The package also includes a stay at the River Terrace Inn located along the Napa River. The hotel is full of luxurious details and is sure to make your New Year's Eve feel fancy as ever.

Although the train ride ends at 10 p.m., the NYE celebrations don't. You'll have access to their ALBA New Year's Eve after party, which includes a DJ, dancing, champagne toast, small bite snacks, balloon drop, and other surprises, according to the Napa Valley Wine Train. You can book the train ride, hotel, and after party separately, or you can book all three events for a full night of NYE fun. Cheers!