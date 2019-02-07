After a partial government shutdown that lasted more than a month, the government is back up and working again, but that doesn't mean it's permanent. There's another funding decision deadline approaching and if President Donald Trump and the Democrats don't reach some agreement on border security by Feb. 15, then the country could be facing yet another shutdown. Thankfully, though, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi isn't worried about another government shutdown, so maybe the rest of us can take a breath too.

In a Feb. 7 interview with Politico, Pelosi said, "There will not be another shutdown. No, it’s not going to happen.” Elite Daily reached out to Pelosi's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The speaker said that after a 35-day-long shutdown, it's not a road that Republican lawmakers will want to go down claiming that the issue is "too hot to handle" for them. “I have a club that I started," said Pelosi. "It’s called the ‘Too Hot to Handle Club.’ And this is a too-hot-to-handle issue."

On Jan. 25 Trump signed a bill to fund the government through Feb. 15, so the parts that were closed during the shutdown could reopen while Republican and Democratic leaders work to reach an agreement on border security, according to CNN. But that deadline is fast-approaching, and while the best course of action is probably not to let the government shut down less than a month after re-opening, there's still no movement on the one caveat that propelled the government to close: the border wall.

Initially, before the first shutdown, Trump wanted over $5 billion in funding for his border security proposal that included a wall between the U.S. and Mexico — which Pelosi maintained the House will not fund. This time around, according to Politico, Pelosi still has no plans to fund a wall and that's not something Trump seems willing to budge on. From the Oval Office on Jan. 31, Trump said that a new proposal without a wall in it is a "waste of time," according to Bloomberg. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment, but did not immediately hear back. He said,

On Feb. 15th, the committee will come back and if they don’t have a wall, I don’t even want to waste my time reading what they have because it’s a waste of time. Because the only thing that works for security and safety for our country is a wall.

Before ending the shutdown, Trump said declaring a state of emergency to bypass Congress and fund his wall was on the table. During a Jan. 4 press conference, when asked if he would consider the option, the president said, "I can do it if I want," according to The Washington Post. Elite Daily reached out to the White House at the time for further comment on the matter, but didn't hear back.

If Trump decides to declare a state of emergency, then Pelosi might very well be right about not seeing another shutdown — Trump won't need a bipartisan effort for his wall because he's got an ace up his sleeve.

So what's next? Who knows! But hopefully, it's not another shutdown. I think everyone can agree on that.