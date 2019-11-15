Nabisco's 2019 "Share Your Joy With Us" Contest Could Win You $10K

If you've been slacking on snapping pics lately, you might want to brush up on your photography skills this holiday season. One great photo could win you $10,0000, thanks to Nabisco's "Share Your Joy With Us" contest. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to enter, and you have until the end of the year to submit your entry.

To celebrate the release of Klaus on Nov. 15, Nabisco recently decked out some of its products, like Peppermint Bark Oreos and Ritz Snowflake Crackers, in movie-themed packaging. Additionally, from now until midnight on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, customers can enter to instantly win a handful of prizes as well as get multiple sweepstakes entries into Nabisco's $10,000 "Share Your Joy With Us" contest through a couple different avenues. To start, you'll want to take an image depicting your "favorite holiday moments" using one of Nabisco's many products including Oreos, Ritz Crackers, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafer, or Triscuit products in your photo. If you don't want to purchase one of Nabisco's products to use in your image, you can also snap a photo of yourself with the photo provided by the company to qualify.

Once you've got your winning shot, you can choose to upload it to ShareYourJoyWithUs.com along with some personal info verifying that you're at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States with a valid email address. If you want another entry, you can also post the photo on your Twitter or Instagram account with the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, Facebook users have one more way to enter by heading to the Facebook page of any of Nabisco's aforementioned products and scrolling down until they find a post advertising the sweepstakes. Commenting on the post with your image of choice and the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes will automatically put you in the running towards the prize money. Using any of these avenues will submit you in the running for a sweepstakes entry ticket per platform, so I'd recommend doing them all for more chances to win the prize money.

Although all of these methods will enter you into the running for the $10,000 grand prize, applying through the website's portal is the only way that you can enter to instantly win prizes, including a $500 flat screen HD TV, a $400 living room decor set, and a $500 digital camera, according to the fine print. While only one lucky winner will randomly be drawn on Jan. 3, 2020 to win the big $10,000 pot, 1,285 individuals will be chosen to randomly win some of these other prizes between now and the end of the year, so there's actually a decent chance you could strike it lucky.

According to the fine print, you can enter up to three times per day through the different methods (once on Nabisco's website, once on Twitter or Instagram, and once on Facebook) from now until Jan. 31, so I wouldn't waste any time taking that winning photo.