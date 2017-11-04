Music Video Of Lil Uzi Vert Bio Extra Credit Project Will Make You Actually Want To Study

When a teacher announces an extra credit project, it's usually music to the students' ears. You get a chance to avoid a grounding and make up for that test you bombed last week, and all you have to do is put in a little extra effort. For one college student, the professor's promise of a curve on the student's overall grade was enough to get him going. This music video of a Lil Uzi Vert bio extra credit project is not only catchy, but you might just actually learn something from it, too.

Julien Turner (who goes by @JuicyJu11 on Twitter) is currently a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, according to his Twitter bio. Turner posted a video on Nov. 2 with a caption explaining that his professor told his biology class, "Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered, and I’ll curve your overall grade." Turner is also a filmmaker, according to his bio, so you shouldn't be surprised that he took his professor up on this extra credit offer. When you do watch it, you'll be glad he jumped at the chance for extra credit, because it is nothing short of awesome.

You'll recognize the music Turner used when you watch the video because it is a remix of Lil Uzi Vert's song, "XO Tour Llif3." Turner aptly named his music video about the cell life cycle, "XY Cell Llif3." After watching it, you'll never think of DNA and RNA the same way.

Check out the incredible video here:

Professor: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade.

... pic.twitter.com/uO6IBMl2CS — Julien Turner (@JuicyJu11) November 3, 2017

I must say, if I had learned about cells from this music video while I was still in school, there's a good chance that I would have actually retained the information. Before this music video, the last time I thought about "prophase" was probably when I took my biology final in my freshman year of college.

Julien Turner on YouTube

For a music video lesson, Turner does a great job of giving a comprehensive explanation of the stages of cell life, such as mitosis and meiosis. Seriously, you might just find yourself spending the afternoon learning more about cells than you ever thought you wanted to know.

This isn't just a lyric video, either. Turner went all out filming around what looks to be the Morehouse College campus. There's scenes of him singing "XY Cell Llif3" in the library (probably where he organized his great multitude of cell life knowledge), in classrooms, and all around the campus. His knowledge of cell production is wonderfully complemented by some killer dance moves, as well.

If you're like me, your admiration for Turner's skills might immediately be met with annoyance at yourself for never coming up with something as creative. Don't beat yourself up just yet, though, because according to Turner's YouTube channel, hot video production is familiar territory for him. Along with his 15-year-old brother Justen, the Turner brothers run Dreadhead Films, and they've alreday created some award-winning short films. According to Turner's description on YouTube, their mission is "to create stories that entertain, inspire, and uplift."

Now, there hasn't been an update from Turner as to whether this fire music video helped bump up his grade, but I think there's a good chance that his end-of-term report will show an "A" in his biology class. Peer pressure might be at play in the grading process as well because this music video has so many views and fans by now that if it doesn't get him a top grade, the internet will be pissed.

