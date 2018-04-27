April showers might bring May flowers, but May also brings a whole lot of love for moms. And to help you show yours just how much you care, here's a roundup of Mother's Day gift sets under $30.

Of course, the best gift you could ever give your mom would be something from the heart like that macaroni necklace you made her when you were nine or the picture you drew when you were 14. But let's be real, we are all working women and men by now or we're studying our butts off in college and sometimes a three-hour crafting session is just not in the cards. Plus, I think moms might actually prefer a nice candle or beauty kit over a still-poorly made piece of jewelry at this point, am I wrong? (Take notes, my future children.)

Below, I rounded up the best gift sets I could find that contained items moms will actually want. Because here's nothing worse than getting or giving a basket filled with cheap, sickly sweet-smelling products that are more likely to irritate skin than soothe it. From TK to TK, the below offerings are actually good, and will help your mom relax on her much-deserved special day. Mom's rule!

Sit Back & Relax

The ultimate chill-out kit, this box contains a miniature foaming shower gel, shower oil, body scrub, and body cream. Each product contains cherry blossom and rice milk for a super fragrant and moisturizing effect. Rituals is known for their quality products — go ahead and spoil your mom.

Bought With Love

The name "body butter" alone is enticing enough, but when scents are added it's a must-try. This nourishing trio includes body butter in British Rose, Shea, and Moringa scents, meaning your mom will have a range of beautiful fragrances to choose from. Ultra moisturizing, each tub is also travel-size, meaning she can keep one in each purse.

Dynamic Duo

Philosophy's Pure Grace scent smells super clean, like soap and water. It's one of those incredibly subtle yet addictive fragrances that you can wear day in and day out and never get sick of. Gift it to your mom in the form of an eau de toilette and body lotion.

Spa Shma

At-home masks are the ultimate way to pamper yourself DIY-style, so why not give your mom a sampler set of six? By cult-favorite brand Peter Thomas Roth, this kit contains an array of masks to combat everything from dryness and impurities to redness and dullness. There's the Blue Marine Algae Mask, the Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask, the 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, the Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, the Cucumber Gel Mask, and the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. Each one does its own thing brilliantly, no spa technician needed.

French Twist

L'Occitane is my current favorite beauty brand right now. I just discovered their Perfecting Peony skincare line and it has completely transformed my complexion. I highly recommend checking it out if you have acne scarring or uneven skin! Their lotions and bath products have also been a favorite of mine since I was little and my mom first introduced me to them. They smell divine. This set includes an eau de toilette, mini body milk, and hand cream in their signature Néroli & Orchidée scent. If you can't buy your mom a trip tp Provence, this is the next best thing.

Lip Smacking Good

I know this gift might seem simple but everyone loves a cute and sweet-smelling lip balm that actually works. This kit includes three, one for each of your mom's purses (like the mini lotions!). From cult-favorite brand Smith's, the kit includes their Strawberry Lip Balm, Rosebud Salve (my favorite! I use it every day), and Fresh Minted Rose Lip Balm.