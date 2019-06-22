When it comes to K-Pop artists, one thing seems to be certain — they have the best, most loyal fans in the world. This was proven recently after a mishap with a Monsta X show in Malaysia, where one member of the group was unable to perform. In the wake of the mishap, Monsta X fans are saying, "We Love You Wonho," after he had a passport mishap and his bandmates had to perform without him.

It all started on June 21, when K-Pop group Monsta X, which is made up of members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M, flew to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for their "We Are Here" world tour. Per Soommpi, a statement from Monsta X's management company, Starship Entertainment, explained how when the group landed at the airport in Malaysia, band member Wonho was denied entry into the country because he'd forgotten his passport. He then flew back to South Korea where he was issued an emergency passport, and despite the fact that he tried to quickly get back to Malaysia, Starship Entertainment decided it may be best if he sat this one out. At the end of the statement, translated to English by Korean pop culture website Soompi, Starship Entertainment wrote:

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to all fans who have been anticipating and waiting for this event. We will make sure something like this does not happen again in future concerts of the world tour.

Though fans were surely disappointed by the absence of a crucial band member, they took to Twitter to let Wonho know that they loved him and it was totally OK that he couldn't show up.

Many people tweeted at Wonho telling him not to worry or be frustrated with himself, like Twitter user @softkikihyun who wrote, "[It's] alright love please [don't] be so hard on yourself because #WeLoveYouWonho." Another Twitter user, @callmeAndromeda, also used the hashtag #WeLoveYouWonho and said that mistakes happen.

Though Wonho couldn't make the concert, Starship Entertainment announced that he would still return to Malaysia to meet and greet with the fans who had waited for him. As a response to this, some Twitter users just took the opportunity to rave about how much they love him and thanked Wonho for trying so hard to still show up for fans despite the setbacks. Twitter user @sseunie8529, for example, wrote, "Wonho is the best, can u guys see his efforts...Thankyou and i love you, wonho."

Another Twitter user, @meujw_, said Wonho's efforts to see Malaysian monobebes (which is the name for Monsta X fans) were kind and admirable.

OK, you guys, the love between Monsta X and their fans is so sweet, and I kinda can't handle it.

Monsta X's upcoming tour stops include cities like Amsterdam, London, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Hopefully, there won't be anymore passport mishaps, so European and North American monobebes can get the full Monsta X concert experience. But even if there is another hiccup, it's good to know Monsta X fans have the band's back, no matter what.