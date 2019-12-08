Moisturizing Gel Socks That Transform Dry, Scaly Feet & 50 Other Weird But Awesome Gifts On Amazon

Shopping is one of my favorite pastimes, but I will confess that I get overwhelmed when it comes to shopping for other people. I tend to rely on a few go-to items, but those can start feeling overused. (After all, how many times can you really wrap up a bottle of perfume?) Luckily, there are plenty of awesome gifts on Amazon to re-energize your gift-giving game, and you'll find a ton of them right here.

In order to get out a gift-giving rut, you have to think outside the box — and that's why I've zeroed in on some of the weirdest and most unique finds on Amazon. These products are sure to satisfy even the quirkiest of your friends (and even that one co-worker who's nearly impossible to satisfy).

But you don't have to have "weird" taste to enjoy any of these unconventional items. Most of them are practical enough to be utilized by just about anyone, which means you don't have to waste time worrying about whether or not you're giving a gift that someone will use. From contoured travel pillows to reusable grocery bags, I have you covered.

Are you ready to refresh your gift-giving game? I've got the goods right here.

1. This 3-In-1 Vacuum That's Easier To Maneuver Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean up any mess with this versatile three-in-one vacuum that can be used on hard floors, carpets, and staircases. The swivel-steering feature makes it easy to maneuver, and the extra-large capture nozzle means it vacuums up bigger debris (instead of just moving it around). And since it only weighs 4 pounds, you won't mind hauling it out to quickly clean up messes.

2. A Compact Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 LED Color Options URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon About the size of a smartphone, this essential oil diffuser is compact enough for bedside tables and other small spaces. The built-in LED light has seven color options, and you can toggle between continuous and intermittent misting modes. Once the water runs out, an auto-shutoff feature kicks in — so you don't have to stress about remembering to turn it off.

3. The Moisturizing Green Tea Lip Mask That Revives Chapped Lips Once Upon A Tea Green Tea Matcha Lip Mask $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The tea lover on your list will love this matcha green tea lip mask that deeply hydrates lips overnight. The green tea helps soothe irritation and while leaving lips protected from damaging free radicals. Plus, the added vitamin E and coconut oil work to lock in moisture so you wake up with soft, smooth lips in the morning.

4. This Silk Sleep Mask That Feels So Good Against Your Skin Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get some shut-eye with this adorable sleep mask made from 100% mulberry silk. The soft mask is outfitted with an adjustable strap, and it's available in other colors and styles (like houndstooth, light champagne, and black). It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon — and one customer wrote, "Super soft and luxurious feel."

5. A Plush Bathrobe With A Pocket For Your Phone Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up in this plush robe while lounging around the house. It falls to the knees and features a subtle herringbone texture, a sash closure, and a large front pocket that's just the right size for a phone. Choose from several colors like sky blue, coral, white, and more.

6. This Cute Shower Cap That *Actually* Keeps Water Out Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The elastic band around this shower cap means you can get a snug fit that keeps the water out much more effectively than other shower caps on the market. Just as important: The flower print and bow closure will make you feel super cute while you suds up.

7. These Microfiber Hair Towels That Cut Down On Drying Time Orthland Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These microfiber hair towels are superior to standard cotton towels in several ways. First, they're much more absorbent, which cuts down on the amount of time it takes hair to dry. Second, the smooth texture is gentler, which helps prevent breakage. Best of all, you can wrap these hair towels around your head so you can make some coffee at the same time.

8. A Programmable Coffee Maker So You Can Schedule Your Cups Black+Decker Programmable Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This programmable coffee maker lets you schedule your coffee-brewing ahead of time, so you can pour yourself a cup the minute you get out of the shower. The coffee maker also has a "sneak-a-cup" feature which temporarily pauses the flow of coffee so you can pour yourself a mug before the whole pot is done brewing. It makes up to 12 cups of coffee at a time and shuts off automatically after two hours.

9. A Detoxifying Mud Mask That Can Moisturize Your Skin Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Improve skin texture and prevent unwanted breakouts with this face mask made from mineral-rich mud that works to detoxify skin, unclog pores, and absorb excess oil. Unlike other skin-clearing masks, this one won't dry out your skin (thanks to skin-friendly, moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil).

10. An All-Over Moisturizing Cream That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite moisturizing cream has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating with reviewers saying, "This lotion is by far the best I've used," and "this will change your life." Suitable for both your face and body, the cream uses hyaluronic acid and ceramides that repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. It's non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, oil-free, and gentle on sensitive skin.

11. This Steamer And Extractor Set For At-Home Facials Pure Daily Care Nano Steamer And Extractor Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your complexion the spa treatment with this facial steamer that releases nano-ionic particles to penetrate your skin and open up pores. Follow up your steaming session by using one of the five stainless steel blackhead extractors to remove any unwanted impurities. Bonus: The steamer can also be used to warm towels.

12. A Clear Makeup Organizer To Keep Everything In Sight Ikee Design Jewelry and Cosmetics Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep jewelry and cosmetics organized with this two-piece countertop makeup organizer. The top piece has compartments for lipstick, makeup brushes, and smaller cosmetics, while the bottom piece has four slide-out drawers lined in mesh to keep items from sliding around. Made from easy-to-clean acrylic, the organizer is available in five translucent colors: clear, pink, purple, brown, and gray.

13. This Aerator That Enhances The Flavor And Aroma Of Wine Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Waiting around for wine to open up in a decanter can take time, but this wine aerator does it instantly. When you pour, the aerator infuses wine with just the right amount of oxygen, resulting in a more aromatic, flavorful glass. The rubber seal around the perimeter prevents drips while you pour, and the aerator rinses clean once you're finished using it.

14. The Airtight Stoppers That Keep Uncorked Wine Bottles Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Stoppers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These ingenious wine bottle stoppers can keep your uncorked bottles fresh for up to two weeks. Just use the included wine pump to remove the oxygen from your opened bottle, and then insert the rubber stopper to create an airtight seal. You can choose from a pack with black stoppers or colorful stoppers.

15. These Memory Foam Slippers That Are Lined In Cozy Fleece ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Slippers (Sizes 5-12) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Lined in warm, plush fleece, these memory foam slippers are just about as cozy as it gets. They slip on easily and feature a back collar to keep them secure, while the non-skid soles let you wear them outside when you need to get the mail. Choose from colors like wine red, royal blue, and black.

16. This Extra-Thick Yoga Mat That Comes With A Carrying Strap BalanceFrom High Density Yoga Mat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This thick yoga mat is made with high-density padding that cushions your knees, elbows, and spine. Made from eco-friendly material, it features a non-slip surface on both sides so your feet always get tight grip. It's available in seven colors and comes with a carrying strap so you can loop it over your shoulder after class.

17. A Durable Scrubber That Tackles All Kinds Of Cleaning Jobs Scrub Daddy Lemon Fresh Scrubbers (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These unique, lemon-scented sponges have a temperature-responsive texture that makes them versatile when it comes to scrubbing. Soak them in cold water, and they'll be abrasive enough to tackle tough jobs — but soak them in warm water, and they'll soften up so you can clean more delicate surfaces. The best part? The "happy face" sponge is designed so you can grasp it more firmly with your fingers. (You can even use the mouth to clean both sides of your silverware.)

18. The Bamboo Cutting Board With Grooves That Catch Runoff Juices Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from organic, eco-sustainable bamboo, this cutting board features a groove around the perimeter that catches runoff liquids from watermelons, tomatoes, and juicy meats. The platform is extra-large, so you won't have to transfer food while you slice. Plus, the surface is BPA-free and knife-friendly.

19. This Bamboo Cheese Board With Cutouts For Crackers And Olives Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For the host or hostess with the mostest, there's this cheese board made from 100% bamboo. The main surface has plenty of space for cheese and charcuterie — and the trays on each side are perfect for nuts, olives, fruit, crackers, and bread. Gift this board with a wheel of brie to get the party started.

20. These Bed Sheets Made From Soft Bamboo Fabric Cosy House Collection Bamboo Bed Sheet Set $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a more luxurious night's sleep with these bed sheets that are made from a soft blend of bamboo and microfiber. The sheets are lightweight, breathable, and naturally hypoallergenic. Each set comes with a deep fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They're available in a variety of colors and sizes (from twin to California king).

21. This Highly Rated Steamer That You Can Easily Travel With Hilife Handheld Mini Travel Steamer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Get all the wrinkles out of your clothes after unpacking your suitcase with this mini travel steamer. Not much bigger than a smartphone, it provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steam and effortlessly removes wrinkles with just a few passes. And with more than 6,000 ratings that average up to 4.7 stars, this is a buy that you can have confidence in.

22. An Argan Oil Hair Mask That Brings Damaged Hair Back To Life Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this argan oil hair mask is a "miracle in a jar," and another claimed that it leaves hair feeling "like silk." The five-minute formula deeply conditions and softens hair while repairing damage and strengthening weak strands. Free of sulfates and parabens, it's suitable for all hair types and will even restore life to severely over-processed hair.

23. A Bedside Organizer So You Can Keep Everything Within Reach HAKACC Bedside Caddy $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This bedside caddy is the perfect way to keep everything within easy reach while you're relaxing. The caddy slips right underneath your mattress, and it features four hanging pockets: one big pocket for books and tablets, and three smaller mesh pockets for remote controls, phones, moisturizers, water bottles, reading glasses, and anything else you might need.

24. These Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold 50 Pounds Of Food BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (6-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These extra-large reusable grocery bags can hold up to 50 pounds food — and when you're not using them, they can fold up into small pouches so you can store them in your glove box. Made from durable nylon that's waterproof, these machine-washable bags are available in all kinds of styles (like stripes, solids, and adorable animal prints).

25. These Air-Purifying Bags Made With Natural Bamboo Charcoal KoolerThings Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (5-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These activated charcoal air freshener bags don't just neutralize odors; they also purify the air by eliminating allergens, bacteria, pollutants, and moisture. Each set comes with five bags: Use the big one for an entire room, the medium ones for cars or bathrooms, and the small ones for gym bags and closets. They can last for up to two years if you place them in the sun once a month.

26. A Bathtub Caddy So You Can Take A Glass Of Wine In The Tub Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have to leave the tub again, all thanks to this bathtub caddy that puts everything within easy reach. The caddy will stretch out along the width of your tub, giving you a place for your phone, book, tablet, and even a glass of wine (yes — there's a specific holder for that). The caddy is made from sturdy bamboo, and it extends from about 27 to 41 inches.

27. This Computer Cooler That Prevents Overheating Cooler Master Computer Case Cooler $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your computer from overheating with this CPU fan, which doubles as an LED light. The curved blades offer a strong airflow — and since it operates silently, it won't be a distraction. It's perfect for gamers or anyone else putting their computer to the test.

28. An Airplane Foot Rest So You Can Kick Back On That Cross-Country Flight Sleepy Ride Airplane Foot Rest $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be hard to get comfortable in an airplane seat, but this airplane foot rest actually makes it possible. The foot rest itself is made from soft and supportive memory foam, and the adjustable strap loops right around the tray table for a secure fit. It's great for all travelers — but it's particularly helpful for anyone who deals with foot swelling.

29. A Facial Cleansing Brush That Also Massages And Exfoliates PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Deeply cleanse and exfoliate your face and body with this seven-in-one cleansing brush. The battery-operated brush operates on two speed modes and comes with seven head attachments: three brushes with coarse, soft, and ultra-fine bristles, a massager, a makeup-removing sponge, a polishing head, and a pumice you can use on your feet.

30. These Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks (15 Pairs) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat the delicate skin around your eyes like gold with these eye masks that are infused with actual 24-karat gold. They work to detoxify your skin and increase circulation to reduce the appearance of under-eye circles and puffiness. The masks are rounded out with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, skin-firming collagen, and antioxidant-rich grape seed extract to keep your skin protected.

31. These Acupressure Rings That Massage Your Fingers SUMAJU Acupressure Massage Rings (Set of 10) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Your neck and shoulders probably get a lot time in the massage spotlight, but your fingers deserve to get in on some of the action. That's where these acupressure rings come in. Just stick a ring onto one of your fingers, and then roll it up and down to gently soothe and relax your muscles. Each set comes with 10 rings, and they're great for anyone dealing with arthritis (or people who spend long hours typing, playing sports, or playing instruments).

32. The Heated Shiatsu Massager That Relaxes Sore Muscles Papillon Heated Shiatsu Massager $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Contoured to fit comfortably around your neck, back, hamstrings, or calves, this shiatsu massager features a heating option to warm up tight muscles. The four massaging nodes deliver a circular kneading motion to work out knots — and you can choose from three speed settings to get just the intensity you're looking for.

33. A Contoured Travel Pillow That Supports Your Head, Neck, And Chin MLVOC Travel Pillow $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This memory foam travel pillow is ergonomically-designed to give your head and neck optimal support so you can snooze on your flight. The contours cradle your neck without crowding the sides of your face, and the drawstring closure at the front brings the side of the pillow together to support your chin. The pillow comes with earplugs, a 3-D sleep mask, and a carrying pouch.

34. This Soothing Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow ProSource Acupressure Mat (2 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Lying on this acupressure mat for 10 to 30 minutes each day can help stimulate circulation and release endorphins that can reduce stress and feelings of physical pain. It's outfitted with more than 6,000 acupressure points — and it comes with a neck pillow for full-body relief. Choose from seven colors.

35. The Stretching Strap That Can Help Increase Flexibility OPTP The Original Stretch Out Strap $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Increase flexibility and prevent muscle injury with the help of this stretching strap. Thread your feet or hands through any of the 10 individual loops on the strap to get a deep stretch in your legs, arms, or back. It's made from heavy-duty nylon, and it comes with a guide that teaches you stretches for every part of your body.

36. A Balance-Ball Desk Chair For Your Office PharMeDoc Balance Ball Chair $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Build core strength at your desk with this balance ball chair. It's outfitted with lockable wheels to give you more maneuverability than a regular balance ball, and the back support can be removed if you want to give yourself a challenge. Storage is easy, too — just deflate the ball and fold the chair down flat.

37. A Contoured Knee Pillow That's A Dream Come True For Side Sleepers ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Side sleepers will love this memory foam knee pillow that can properly align your back, hips, and knees for a better night's sleep. The pillow is contoured to fit comfortably between your thighs or lower legs, and it's outfitted with a removable and washable cover. That way, you can throw it in with the rest of your sheets on laundry day.

38. A Palm-Sized Bluetooth Speaker That's Totally Waterproof VicTsing Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $23 | Amazon See On Amazon About the size of the palm of your hand, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is outfitted with a carabiner and a suction cup so you can take it along on backpacking trips (or into the shower to listen to podcasts while you shampoo). It offers six hours of playtime on one charge and comes in three colors: black, red, and blue.

39. A Set Of Manicure Tools That'll Save You Money At The Salon Utopia Care Manicure Set (15 Pieces) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Less expensive than a trip to the salon, this manicure set comes with 14 tools for your digits and beyond. It offers three types of nail clippers, a cuticle pusher and trimmer, eyebrow trimmers and tweezers, a nail file, and instruments for removing tough skin. All of the tools can be stored in the carrying case, so you never lose any of them.

40. This French Press That Makes A Delicious Pot Of Coffee Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Brew a robust, aromatic pot of coffee with this French press coffee maker. The French press is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass and polished, high-grade stainless steel — and it features a four-step filtration system that traps grounds to prevent muddy cups of coffee. It makes up to eight cups at a time, and it's dishwasher-safe.

41. A Variety Set Of Tea Packets Directly From Yorkshire, England Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box (48 Count) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This tea gift set comes from an independent, family-owned tea company in Yorkshire, England. It features a total of 48 tea packets, which include English breakfast, decaffeinated breakfast, earl grey, lemon and orange, organic peppermint, green tea with jasmine, and more. One customer wrote, "Extremely pleased with the many different samples and the numbers of each sample contained in the set."

42. This Body Brush With Massage Nodes To Relax Your Muscles C.S.M. Body Brush $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The sturdy bristles on this body brush work to exfoliate while the small, interspersed knobs gently massage and stimulate circulation. The result? Soft, smooth skin and more relaxed muscles. The brush can be used both wet and dry — and the canvas strap provides a good grip.

43. These Fuzzy Winter Socks That You Can Wear With Boots SK Hat Shop Fuzzy Winter Socks (6-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Warm up freezing toes with these warm-and-fuzzy winter socks. They rise just above the ankle and are thin enough to wear under boots (but cozy enough to wear while lounging at home). Each order comes with six socks in muted colors, such as dark lavender and wine.

44. These Moisturizing Bath Bombs Made With Essential Oils LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These handcrafted bath bombs will infuse your tub with a burst of color, delicious-smelling essential oils, and — in some cases — dried flower petals. The spheres are even made with moisturizing ingredients that'll leave your skin soft and smooth post-bath. Each set comes with 12 bath bombs in scents like mango papaya, lavender, and lemongrass green tea.

45. These Gel-Infused Socks That Moisturize Dry Feet NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Deeply hydrate dry, cracked feet with these ingenious moisturizing socks. The fuzzy socks are infused with a gel made from moisturizers like shea butter, aloe vera, vitamin E, and vitamin F forte — and the individual toe sleeves ensure every part of your foot gets treatment. Plus, they're washable and reusable.

46. These Foot Peels That Renew Your Feet In Just A Few Days Lavinso Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These foot peel masks are downright otherworldly. The bootie-like pouches are soaked in a blend of natural ingredients; slip them onto your feet and wear them for about an hour. After several days, your feet will begin peeling — and within two weeks, all of the unwanted skin will have sloughed off, leaving you with soft and renewed surfaces.

47. A Body Scrub That's Made With Sea Salt And Essential Oils pureScrubs Premium Organic Body Scrub Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform dry skin with this body scrub that's formulated with mineral-rich sea salt, organic essential oils, powerful moisturizers, and other nutritious oils (from sweet almonds, avocados, and more). The scrub comes with a wooden mixing spoon, a loofah, and an exfoliating soap. Choose from scents like cucumber, lemongrass, jasmine, and sandalwood.

48. These Satin Pillowcases That Help Prevent Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These slippery satin pillowcases help hair move freely, keeping every strand intact. The set comes with two cases that have envelope closures, and they're available in shades like silver, coral, white, and dark green. They also come in three sizes for different mattress types (standard, queen, and king).

49. A Weighted Blanket With Over 3,000 5-Star Ratings YnM Weighted Blanket $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket is made with breathable fabric, and it features glass beads sewn into individual pockets for even weight distribution and gentle pressure. It's available in various designs and shades, along with different weight options. The brand provides directions on how to pick the right blanket on its product page.

50. This Heated Throw Blanket That's Lined With Sherpa Fabric Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up on the couch with this heated throw blanket made with mink-like fabric on one side and fuzzy sherpa fabric on the other. The blanket has three heat settings and an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in after three hours. It can be cleaning in the washing machine, and it comes in five colors: honey, olive, sable, garnet, and blue plaid.