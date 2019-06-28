The relationship between Mod Sun and Bella Thorne may have looked anything but "traditional" from the outside looking in, but it seems like the former couple did reportedly go through with one pretty traditional ritual: A wedding ceremony. Not kidding! In a recent interview, Mod Sun said he and Bella Thorne were married before they split up, and umm, excuse me? I do not recall seeing wedding photos on Instagram, sir!

The 32-year-old rapper recently spoke with TooFab about his relationship with Thorne. Mod was asked about the reported engagement between YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau (Mongeau and Thorne also dated at the same time that Thorne dated Mod), and dropped the bombshell: "I got engaged, married, and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood, so, you know what I’m saying?" Engaged! Married! Divorced! BRB, going to go nurse my literal whiplash now.

It definitely seems like the world would've known if Mod and Thorne had gotten married, so was he just exaggerating? According to Us Weekly, the couple never actually filed the paperwork to legalize their marriage. Everything considered, it seems like their wedding was more symbolic, as opposed to a legally binding ceremony.

Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Thorne and Mod but did not hear back by the time of publication.

He continued his interview, saying that getting engaged and married just doesn't seem like that big of a deal to most young people. "We’re out here putting rings on it! That’s what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I’m saying?” He continued with some advice for Paul and Mongeau: "If you do any business together, get your paperwork right," he continued. "Don’t get a dog together… Wait, let it play out, and uh, don’t film too much on your own phone."

Honestly, so much of what he said was confusing AF, but to be fair, Mod did Instagram a video of him and Thorne in February 2019 of what appeared to be the couple dressed in wedding garb, sharing a kiss. "We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life," he captioned the video on Instagram. The couples' official split announcement came three months later, in April.

Them getting "married" really shouldn't come as too much of a shock, as Mod and Thorne had a pretty intense relationship. When they broke up, they didn't exactly keep their feelings to themselves, and instead took to Twitter to hash it out. After Mod spoke with TooFab (jokingly) about how he would sell Thorne's belongings on eBay if she didn't pick them up, Thorne went in on Twitter. "Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p*ssy" she wrote.

The drama has since died down, but this new information about a reported wedding definitely adds a whole new layer to their relationship. Clearly, there was a lot of passion involved, and while they may not have been husband and wife on paper, it does seem like they reportedly went through the motions of a wedding ceremony. Interesting, to say the least.