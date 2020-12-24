'Tis the season for new traditions. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are getting into the holiday spirit, and their 2020 plans are so wholesome. The two stars are teaming up to surprise Kaling's children in the best way possible. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s Christmas plans will melt your heart.

Kaling is a single mom, and has chosen to not reveal the identity of the father of her kids. Although some fans have made wild guesses that Novak could be the father, Kaling shut those theories down in May 2019, when she told Good Housekeeping how close her kids have gotten to her BFF.

"B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend," she said of their relationship. "He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."

Now, Novak has something special up his sleeve for his bestie's family. According to Kaling, he's going to get his very own Santa suit to surprise her little ones, Katherine and Spencer.

“When you have your own kids, you can kind of make stuff up and then just decide that you’re going to do that every single year,” she told Tory Burch in a Dec. 18, interview. “This is the whole ruse that we’re going to do, and this might become a tradition. Her godfather is B.J. Novak, and he is going to show up and go to our living room, where the tree is, in a Santa costume. Just so you know, we’re Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaling has remained mum about who the kids' father is, explaining that she prefers to keep their personal lives private. “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about [her father], I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," she told the New York Times in 2019.

Christmas looks a little different for everyone this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Novak and Kaling are making sure the holiday is filled with plenty of magic for her kids.