Milo Ventimiglia's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Trustworthy Partner

This Is Us has officially returned for its fifth season, and the Oct. 27, 2020 premiere did not disappoint. The whirlwind two-part episode was shocking, to say the least. Not to mention, watching Milo Ventimiglia do his thing never gets old. If you've been wondering what it would be like to date the accomplished actor, honestly, same. Born on Jul. 8, Ventimiglia is a sensitive and emotional Cancer. Here's what Milo Ventimiglia's zodiac sign reveals about how he functions in romantic relationships.

Cancer is a cardinal water sign ruled by the moon which creates a rich inner emotional life for these security-seeking crabs. As one of the most sensitive and intuitive signs in the zodiac, Cancer's main priority when it comes to relationships is creating a loving and trusting atmosphere where they can be vulnerable and venture out of their (occasionally) pesky shell.

When it comes to dating a crab, it may be tough to get a read on them early in the relationship. After all, most Cancers are used to having to shield their innermost selves from the harsh world, which can make them come off as a little cold or aloof. However, once they let you into their circle of trust, they can communicate about their emotional landscape with startling clarity. That's why it's also important to understand how fiercely loyal and protective they are over their loved ones.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, even the most loving and committed sign isn't perfect. At their worst, Cancers can be clingy and hyper-sensitive. Depending on how deeply they've been wounded, they might pull away without even addressing the source of their upset, leaving their partner wondering what happened. Despite their normally solid communication skills, once a Cancer feels unsafe or like the relationship has been destabilized in any way, they may lash out — Or worse, completely cut the cord. For this reason, it's important to keep the lines of communication wide open, and if you notice your Cancer is acting strange, be sure to inquire about their mood ASAP or they will assume you don't care.

Ultimately, Cancers can make for immensely loving, loyal, and nurturing partners. But they also require consistent emotional maintenance and reassurance of your love and devotion to them.