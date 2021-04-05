Millie Bobby Brown is revealing the darker side of fame. Since she was 12 years old, Brown has starred in Netflix's Stranger Things, capturing fans' hearts as the fan-favorite character Eleven and becoming a household name. But having the world watch your teenage years play out in the spotlight isn't exactly ideal, she says. Millie Bobby Brown's quotes about growing up in the public eye are a lot.

Brown is now 17 years old, and has changed a lot since the world was first introduced to her. In a March 31 interview with MTV News, she revealed not everyone is happy with seeing her grow up and become a woman.

"I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman," she told the outlet. "So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up."

Brown said even outfit choices are a topic of discussion, and fans aren't used to seeing her wear more mature options. "I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' I'm like, 'No … I am 17.' That's a thing that girls do," she said. "Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they're like, 'She looks 50.' No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that."

You can see Brown's remarks about growing up in the public eye at the 9:10 mark.

Brown continued to explain the feeling of having millions of fans watch her journey from adolescence to adulthood.

“I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents," Brown continued. "My parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God. You're 17.' Like, 'Put on a pair of high heels. Let's go!'"

It was bittersweet when the final season of Stranger Things was announced in February 2020, but it paved the way for more adult roles in Brown's future.