2018 was definitely (finally!) the year of CBD-infused beauty products and I, for one, am stoked about it. Known for its conditioning, calming, and moisturizing effects, the power of cannabidiol has finally been tapped at a mainstream level. Milk Makeup's Kush Lip Glaze and Lip Balm is the latest drop of the green variety so if you've been looking for a new (and seriously effective) lip product, you definitely need to check them both out.

Earlier this year, on April 20, to be exact (wink, wink), Milk Makeup dropped their first CBD offering. The brand's Kush High Volume Mascara ($24, milkmakeup.com) was a huge success and paved the way for future similar products to come. The mascara promises to not only lengthen and thicken (exactly what every mascara should do) but to also condition lashes at the same time. "Conditioning hemp-derived cannabis oil fuses heart-shaped fibers to lashes for thickness without the fallout," their website explains. The mascara was a huge success (it's got a four-star review on Milk Makeup's website) and it was only a matter of time before the beauty brand further tapped into the high-performing appeal of cannabidiol.

Cue Kush Lip Glaze ($18, milkmakeup.com) and Kush Lip Balm ($16, milkmakeup.com), which dropped today and are sure to be smash hits.

If high gloss is what you're after with your lip product, Kush Lip Glaze is the pick for you. It glides on smoothly with a metal applicator and can either be worn by itself for a shiny effect or over a lipstick to kick it up a notch. The CBD oil ensures that it will provide intense hydration, with shea, cocoa, and mango butters serving as backup moisture infusers. As if that wasn't enough, antioxidant-rich jojoba and olive oils will also help protect your lips against free radicals and other environmental stressors and will provide anti-inflammatory benefits. For added fun, the glaze goes on green but will quickly melt into a clear shine.

The Lip Balm, on the other hand, boasts the same ultra hydrating properties as the glaze, but with a far less shiny finish. Thank of it as kush chapstick. It can also be alone but if you're going to wear it with a lip color, make sure you put it on underneath. If you're a fan of MAC's matte Ruby Woo, this is an excellent way to prevent the color from over drying your pout. It's formulated with sage extract and peppermint oil for a subtle, natural flavor, and also goes on green but blends in clear.

So, are you sold yet? I personally can't wait to get my hands on both Kush products, seeing as I alternate between a bold glossy lip and what looks to be a naked lip every other day. With winter's bitter cold officially hitting its peak status, dry and flaky lips are all but inevitable. Arm yourself with these moisture-infusing green machines and yours just might have a chance of getting out unscathed (read: un-scaled).