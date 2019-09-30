What better way to kick off October than with some scary good savings on a cult-favorite makeup brand? Well, thanks to Milk Makeup's Friends & Family Sale 2019 you can do just that. The first part of the dual-part sale is one day only and begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, while the second part goes from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 4.

The first part is the Milk Makeup Email Exclusive Day that lasts for just 24 hours on Oct. 1. During this part of the deal, you can take advantage of the sale a day early only if you're signed up to receive emails from Milk Makeup. If not, then you can shop the sale from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.

Now, for what the sale entails. The Milk Makeup Friends & Family sale means you can take advantage of 25% off any purchase of $35 or more exclusively on MilkMakeup.com. But that's not all. If you spend $75 or more then you will get a free Black Lit Kit. Then, if you spend $100 or more than you'll receive a large KUSH Puff Bag and KUSH Sampler. Talk about some dope perks.

If you're not familiar with the Milk Makeup brand, then you should know that the brand contains a range of products like mascaras, highlighters, bronzers, and foundations, and is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

For a look at the some of the brand's best-sellers that you should most definitely cop during the Friends & Family Sale, then read on.

KUSH High Volume Mascara

If you want sky-high lashes then Milk Makeup's KUSH high Volume mascara will give you just that. The mascara comes in blackest black and promises to add major length and width thanks to its uniquely designed fibers.

Lip + Cheek

Do you love a multi-use beauty product? Same. Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek balm comes in five different shades that offer up a sheer hint of makeup. Whether you're looking to use on your lips or cheekbones, you can easily swipe on Lip + Cheek for a natural-looking dose of color.

Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

For a full-coverage, lightweight foundation you can shop Milk Makeup's Blur Liquid Foundation during the Friends & Family Sale. The foundation comes in 24 different shades that blurs pores and fine lines using blurring microspheres, powder-filled spheres that diffuse the light and leave a smooth matte finish.

Kush Fiber Brow Gel

Milk Makeup's KUSH Fiber Brow Gel is a best-seller for a pretty good reason. The brow gel comes in eight different shades all that are packed with fibers that stick to the skin and brow hairs for long-lasting shape, definition, and volume.

Sunshine Skin Tint

There is something pretty ironic about an SPF including the word "Sunshine" in the name. But this skin tint will make you feel like a ray of sunshine. The sheer coverage foundation includes SPF 30 and leaves a soft, dewy finish. Sheer enough to make skin still look like skin, but just enough coverage to even out any unwanted blemishes.

If you've been wanting to any Milk Makeup products, then now is your chance as you you can cop 25% off of purchases $35 or more — which shouldn't be too hard to do.