Well folks, it's officially the most romantic day of the year! Or, at least the most commercially romantic day of the year. Between all the cards, candy, and cheesy advertisements, you might have missed a certain celeb's Valentine's Day message to her own true love. And honestly, it's not something you'd want to miss, because Miley Cyrus’ Valentine’s Day message to Liam Hemsworth is the epitome of Miley just being Miley. Cyrus and Hemsworth, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in December 2018, have turned up the adorable-ness factor ever since. Seriously, these two are so head-over-heels in love, and it shows.

But nothing proves how comfortable these two are with each other quite like Cyrus' message to her husband on V-Day. In fact, it might just take the cake when it comes to spreading the love. Literally.

Taking to Twitter on V-Day eve, Cyrus shared a meme to her Twitter account, tagging 29-year-old Hemsworth with a simple "love you." Naturally, the most important part of the Valentine had more to do with the photo in the meme rather than the caption. Now, I could describe the photo to you, but because it's such an iconic image, it might be best to let the photo do all the talking:

Yes, folks. Cyrus literally shared a photo of her spreading her legs on stage in honor of V-Day. Which, honestly, is probably the smartest and most hilarious Valentine that's ever been made. It's also actually pretty dang sweet, too. She's just letting the world know that she's turned on by her man (I mean, makes sense), and she enjoys getting ~intimate~ with him. That's awesome! We love an open, honest, sex-positive celeb!

After all, as young as the two stars are, they've been together for nearly 10 years. While some of that time was spent apart, and their relationship certainly had its ups and downs, they made it through, and there's no doubt that these two are built to last.

Obviously, because it's who she is, this Valentine message isn't the first time the 26-year-old has posted something a little NSFW in honor of Hemsworth. Just a few short days ago, at the Isn't It Romantic premiere, Cyrus represented her husband, who was unable to attend due to health reasons. Cryus posted several photos from the event, looking flawless of course, and in one Instagram post also included another hilarious caption. "Getting sick blows," Cyrus wrote. "But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f*ck."

Ugh, these two are honestly relationship goals. The fact that Cyrus expresses her love for Hemsworth so naturally and hilariously is heartwarming. While Valentine's Day is, in fact, just a day, Cyrus' message to her husband is seriously sweet. The newlyweds are proving, one day at a time, that they're loyal to each other and that they love supporting each other in all their endeavors. If that's not true love, I don't know what is. I'm so glad they found each other again, and so excited to see their future unfold.