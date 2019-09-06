Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" is such an emotional track and the visuals are just as powerful (as you'd expect for a song about two lovers drifting apart). More precisely, the song is about Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth drifting apart shortly after their December 2018 wedding. Brace yourselves because Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" music video is so emotional.

On Sept. 5, Cyrus teased her fans with a snippet of herself in a red-looking room filled with water on Instgram. The moody 10-second clip is set to the her track "Slide Away." Cyrus also changed her Instagram avi to match the clip and fans subsequently filled the comments section with proclamations of an impending music video. Well, that day is finally here.

On Sept. 6, Cyrus shared the highly anticipated visuals to her emotional breakup track "Slide Away." All the drama aside, and the song is a masterpiece. Cyrus' vocals get a moment to truly shine against the melodious 808-filled pop track. It's honestly so beautiful, even the painful lyrics. Now, that the video is here, it's just as amazing.

The video sees Cyrus at a pool party, but looking completely disconnected from everything that's going on around her. Absolutely stunning shots of Cyrus singing emotionally into the camera while floating in a pool will literally make you feel like Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup was yours personally. There's even a heartbreaking reference to Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship hidden in the video. It's such an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you feeling so broken inside.

Do you need a moment to cry your eyes out? Take all the time you need.

When Cyrus initially dropped the track on Aug. 16 the internet was shook because it was pretty obvious the song was about moving on from her relationship with Liam.

The track started like this, "Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights, But it’s time to let it go." Oh, like the Sydney Harbour's lights? The ones you might see in her exes home country? Right.

Then, the inanets was hit even harder when Cyrus moved into the pre-chorus and laid it all out there y'all. Like, she alluded to the rumors surrounding Hemsworth's alleged partying problem.

I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down

P.S. In case you didn't notice, the "Slide Away" audio, which is uploaded to YouTube, is set to a backdrop of whiskey and pills floating in water. Whoa. Just two days prior, on Aug. 14, People reported Cyrus and Hemsworth's split was owed to his partying ways. Their source said, "Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate]. Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now." I know right. There is no proof of this and the source is anon, but Cyrus' lyrics got me thinking, okay!