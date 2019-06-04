If you’ve been following the news at all lately, then you’ve probably heard that Miley Cyrus was groped by an overly enthusiastic fan in Spain over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday, June 1 while Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth were exiting their hotel. One fan emerged from a crowd, groped Cyrus and then proceeded to kiss her before her security team escorted him away from the scene. In the days following the incident, Cyrus has remained silent on the matter. But she finally opened up about it on Twitter on Tuesday, June 4. Miley Cyrus’ response to being groped by a fan is pretty powerful.

Cyrus was in Barcelona, Spain for the Primavera Sound Festival. The singer performed some of the music from her new EP She Is Coming. According to Billboard, Cyrus performed four songs from the new EP, as well as some of her older hits like “Party In The USA” and “We Can’t Stop.” The groping incident occurred just a day after her performance at the festival.

In her tweet responding to the situation, Cyrus shared a video from The Talk where the hosts of the show discussed what happened and shared a video of the fan grabbing Cyrus. In the video, you can hear the show’s hosts defending Cyrus from people who think she was “asking for it” because of what she was wearing which appears to be a tank top.

Then, Cyrus added her own thoughts on the matter, writing, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

Cyrus clearly has strong feelings about this situation and what people are saying about it. And while there’s no doubt that she loves her fans, I’m sure to have one violate her personal space in that way was hard to swallow. Luckily, her security team was on hand to handle the situation.

To add to that, Cyrus’ tweet comes just a day after a fan shared a full video of the incident on social media. The video, which was uploaded on June 2, shows how the whole situation unfolded. Though the encounter between Cyrus and the fan lasted only a few seconds, it’s pretty enraging to watch. You can clearly see that Cyrus wasn’t totally welcoming of the fan's affections. You can watch the video in full down below:

Soon after the incident occurred, on June 3, an insider source told E! News that even though Cyrus "always respects her fans' enthusiasm," she was "certainly unsettled by this” later adding that Cyrus is "doing fine now."

So, even though this fan encounter was short, it definitely had an impact on Cyrus, as it would for anyone in that situation. In any case, it’s good to hear that Cyrus is safe and feeling like she’s in a place where she can speak out on this. Hopefully, this will never happen to her again and fans can learn to keep their undying love for celebs in check.