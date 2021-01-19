Listen up, potential suitors: Miley Cyrus' quotes about preferring same-sex relationships prove the pop star knows exactly what kind of partner she's looking for in the new year. The singer dated celebs like Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth, and Cody Simpson over the past couple years, and she learned a valuable lesson while doing so. "Girls are way hotter," Cyrus stated matter-of-factly in her most recent interview.

The 28-year-old's love life has been on public display ever since her Hannah Montana days, but that hasn't stopped Cyrus from delving even deeper into her dating history while doing press for her most recent record, Plastic Hearts. When the star spoke to Sirius XM radio, she got super blunt about her preference for women when it comes to pairing up.

"The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever,” she said. “Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b*tch who’s as successful, or more successful than me."

It makes sense that one of the most popular musicians in the world wants another powerful lady by her side. Cyrus has always been committed to being unapologetically herself, so her wanting another likeminded woman as her partner in crime shouldn't come as a surprise. Plus, she's just not that into male genitalia, although she does acknowledge they served as great inspiration for ancient sculptures.

"Everyone, I think, can agree that, from ancient times, d*cks [make] wonderful sculptures,” Cyrus said. If you doubt her appreciation for the particularly explicit style of sculpture, just check out how she uses sex toys as home decor. “Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d*cks as art pieces."

Cyrus may not be eyeing up any gentleman callers anytime soon, but that doesn't mean she's hated all of her past male lovers. She told Sirius XM she naturally falls into a dynamic with women that feels more comfortable. "[I] felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."

The A-list artist had one last thing to say about genitalia, though, and she definitely stands behind the claim. "Everyone knows that t*ts are prettier than b*lls," Cyrus stated.