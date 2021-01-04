Miley Cyrus' new era has been anything but subtle. She's taken to stages to put on thrashing live performances of iconic rock songs and released her unapologetic album Plastic Hearts on Nov. 27 to widespread fanfare. All the while, the "Midnight Sky" singer hasn't kept quiet about her past exes and flings, but no tidbit of information is juicier than Miley Cyrus' quotes about how she uses sex toys.

Cyrus' newest album is all about love and loss, but also about becoming a true badass with bulletproof self-confidence. It makes sense, then, that she opened up to Barstool Sports' Sirius XM radio hosts about some interesting details pertaining to her use of sex toys.

No, no, it's not what you're thinking. Cyrus kept her most intimate experiences with sex toys private, but she did open up about the inventive way she makes her toys multi-purpose goods. "I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design," Cyrus told listeners during the recent radio interview. Now that's an HGTV show just waiting to be pitched.

The 28-year-old explained her reasoning behind using the toys to decorate her home, stating, "Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand ... When I come home, I get to choose what f*cking color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f*cking three colors." It's not quite an in-depth analysis of why the toys were the perfect match for her home, but there is some liberation embedded within her choice to abandon design norms and go with her gut. It's the "why not?" mentality every fan knows and loves about her, and the reason why she's maintained such a steady career arc in the years since her Hannah Montana breakout. Whether or not she matched the sex toys to the couch colors, however, is something we'll have to wait for her to reveal on her own.

Cyrus didn't name any names in the interview, but she did address her very public relationships that she sang about on Plastic Hearts. "The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me ... look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision," she said.

The turbulence of her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and short-lived relationship with Cody Simpson surely informed her newfound embrace of discussing subjects like sex and love even more openly than usual, but I think I speak for everyone when I say the world needs a sex toy anthem from Miley Cyrus.