Fans are going absolutely nuts over Miley Cyrus' quote about virginity being a social construct. And not in a good way. OK, let me backtrack for a second.

It all started with Cyrus' "Mother's Daughter" video that originally came out on July 2. If any of you were paying close attention, there's a particularly graphic part of the video in which "VIRGINITY IS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT" seems to be stitched in white onto black fabric below a red plastic vulva being cradled by red plastic hands.

Cyrus shared a still of that moment in the video on Instagram on July 9, a week after the video's release. And let's just say fans weren't exactly here for it.

"Basic biology," one of Cyrus' commenters began. "Why is science being attacked everyday by these celebrities.. who’ll win? a science book or a Miley Cyrus post with a billion likes?"

Another chimed in, "What? That's like saying puberty or menstration is a social contract. They're physical things, they involve physical changes. The strange stigmas people place on them are certainly through social constructs, but virginity itself is not. The 'value' we place on it is."

"Young people you'll regret listening to Miley circus on this one," another wrote. "Just be who you want to be and do what you want but know that your virginity is important and precious just don't throw it away at the first chance you get cause you might regret doing so for the rest of your life. Trust an older person... Be patient and Chose carefully the first person worthy enough for you to allow inside your body."

For those of you who aren't familiar with what Cyrus means by virginity being a social construct, allow me to explain. For starters, let's discuss what a social construct even is. According to Merriam Webster, a social construct is "an idea that has been created and accepted by the people in a society." For example, race is a social construct because society just came together to decide who counts as "white" and who counts as "brown" and so on and so forth. It's subjective.

So, does virginity count as a social construct? Well, according to Emily Morse, doctor of human sexuality and host of SiriusXM’s Sex With Emily, it most definitely is. In fact, she even wrote an entire article titled, "VIRGINITY: A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT." Within the article, she explained that the first clue that virginity is a social construct is that the definition for what typically constitutes as "losing it" is not broad enough.

MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

"First and foremost, the typical definition of losing your virginity, is penetrative sex between a penis and a vagina," she wrote in her article. "So what if your sex doesn’t involve a penis? Or a vagina? Does that mean you’ll be a virgin forever? No, it doesn’t." She also added that the same limitations go for people who have oral sex, but not penetrative sex. Does having oral count as losing your virginity? There's no real right or wrong answer to that question.

Additionally, Morse highlighted a point Cyrus is most likely trying to drive home with her posts in that the entire concept of virginity has historically been used to oppress women. "When it comes to losing your v-card, society has long decided that, for women, it is a valuable thing that should be treasured and only be given to the love of your life," she explained. Once it’s gone, your value has somehow depreciated. And, the more sex you have, the more your value goes down (a.k.a. slut-shaming)."

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Morse noted that the sexism tied to the concept of virginity works both ways. She explained that while women are pressured to remain "virgins" (whatever that means), men are often pressured to lose it.

OK, so at least you now have a better idea of what Cyrus was talking about before ragging on her.