Miley Cyrus is still getting the best of both worlds after all these years. Although the singer has recently made headlines for her hit rock album Plastic Hearts, she also made time to celebrate the Disney Channel show that made her a star. Miley Cyrus shared photos of her Hannah Montana 15th anniversary party, and yes, they're absolutely iconic.

After celebrating the beloved Disney show's March 24 anniversary on social media, the 28-year-old kept the party going with a group of friends. On Thursday, March 25, the singer celebrated at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles, and later took to Instagram to share exclusive pics of the event.

"HANNAHVERSARY X HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARTY," she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 27, alongside a series of party photos. Cyrus sported a cropped purple Hannah Montana tank top, which featured an image of her old alter-ego surrounded by doodles, with the words "Undercover Popstar" written below. Other pictures show her posing with several Hannah Montana cardboard cutouts, and smiling with fellow musician Omer Fedi in front of a hot pink, guitar-shaped cake. The celebration seemed to double as a birthday party for Fedi, with two plates in one pic reading, "Happy birthday Omer" and "Happy Hannah-Versary."

When you're famous it can be kinda fun, but recovering from a wild night out never is, as Cyrus shared in another Insta post that same day. She shared another bunch of photos, starting with a Hannah Montana screencap of her character Miley Stewart groaning in bed. "Me recovering from/reliving last night's rager #Hannahversary#HannahsWildRide," the star wrote.

Although Cyrus' party pics looked like a blast, she also took a moment to get candid about the huge impact Hannah Montana had on her life. The show ran for five years, launching Cyrus to superstardom at just 13 years old and playing a huge role in her life. To celebrate the show's 15th anniversary on March 24, the star wrote a letter to Hannah Montana that she shared on social media.

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands,” Cyrus wrote, noting that the show existed alongside many milestones from her personal life, from falling in love for the first time to losing her grandfather.

"We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs," she said, adding, "I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning ... The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana."