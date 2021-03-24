The end of Lizzie McGuire in 2004 left a hole in the Disney pop princess universe right when teen musicals like High School Musical were hitting it big. Into this void stepped Miley Cyrus, who basically reinvented the genre in the 2006 series Hannah Montana. Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart, a regular, awkward teen who lived a double life as the mega-famous pop princess Hannah Montana. The show ran five years and launched Cyrus into superstardom. Now, on the show's 15-year anniversary, Miley Cyrus' letter to Hannah Montana (both the character and the show) is a touching look back to her roots. But is it also a hint at what's to come in the future?

Hannah Montana was a massive hit for Disney, with Cyrus' character struggling with everyday teen life and keeping her two worlds separate. Most of that centered around the application of a long blonde wig, which magically made her Hannah Montana much like Clark Kent ripping off his glasses turned him into Superman.

Cyrus referenced that wig in her heartfelt open letter to the show, which she shared on social media on March 24. "I remember the first time I slid those blond bands over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity," she wrote. "Then slipped into a puke pink Terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then… that this is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but in millions of people all over the world."

Although it's been 15 years since Cyrus first donned that wig and a decade since she hung it up for her IRL music career, Hannah Montana still lives on. In recent days, the show launched brand-new (verified) Twitter and Instagram accounts, seemingly in preparation to be tagged by Cyrus for this very letter.

Naturally, fans are already getting their hopes up that this could be a low-key trial balloon to test the waters for a Hannah Montana revival. With the launch of Disney+, tons of the company's titles are getting new life. From High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers to announced forthcoming shows based on National Treasure and Turner & Hooch, it seems like every fan-favorite show from the past is getting a new series.

Disney

That said, not all revivals have panned out. A Lizzie McGuire series, for example, fell apart. Moreover, Miley Cyrus' music career is still flourishing, with hits like "Midnight Sky" and "Prisoner" beloved by her fans. She may not have time to star in a revival series. However, it seems clear the show remains near and dear to her heart. Hopefully, if there is a new Hannah Montana, Cyrus will be there to give her blessing.