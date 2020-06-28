Miley Cyrus gave a country spin to the The Beatles' "Help!" in a livestream event on Saturday. Miley Cyrus' performance for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future was set in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The singer didn't hold back as she took the stage for a unique rendition of a classic.

Cyrus sang The Beatles' hit "Help!" as part of Global Citizen's virtual concert on Saturday, June 27. The production was centered around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on marginalized communities. The performance was set at the empty Rose Bowl Field with a giant letters spelling "HELP!" constructed on it, with Cyrus standing on the exclamation point. The singer wore a stunning dress with cut-outs as she put her own country spin on the song, belting the lyrics, "And now my life has changed in oh so many ways/My independence seems to vanish in the haze.”

Cyrus tweeted about her performance, writing, "I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium.... I can’t wait to be together again."

In addition to the Rose Bowl concert, Cyrus also sat down with Global Citizen to chat about the recent protests around the world and her generation is demanding change for marginalized communities. The conversation was featured on Cyrus' Instagram Live.

There were plenty of other celebs that gave performances as a part of Global Goal: Unite for Our Future. Usher sang his new song "I Cry" for the first time, which was inspired by the recent Black Lives Matter protests. During the performance, people surrounded the singer holding signs in solidarity with the movement.

Another highlight was when Shakira sang “Sale el Sol,” a tune which she described as showcasing the moment when people begin to see the light amid hard times. She also took the time to urge viewers to take action to help people facing catastrophic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, notably in hard-hit areas like Latin America and Africa.

There were plenty of other show-stopping performances during the star-studded concert as well, including memorable renditions by Justin Bieber and Jennifer Hudson. If you missed the concert, you can find all the videos on Global Citizen's YouTube channel.