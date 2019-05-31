Miley Cyrus' "D.R.E.A.M." Lyrics Are So Trippy, You'll Want To Listen On Repeat
When Miley Cyrus first hit up Instagram at the beginning of May to announce that her new project, She Is Coming, would be dropping on May 31, it all seemed so, so far away. I mean, every day since then — even the ones filled with clips of her eating fruit — has crawled, y'all! But now May 31 is finally here, you guys! And it should be a national holiday if you ask me, because with the release of her new single "TK," Cyrus has officially reached rockstar status. Not pop star, but full on rocker. Miley Cyrus' "D.R.E.A.M." lyrics are so edgy and unapologetic that you're gonna wanna commit them to memory ASAP and then belt them out in the shower.
We got our first glimpse into the new album during Cyrus' performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival on May 25, when the singer surprised the crowd by debuting three new songs from She Is Coming , which is her first album since 2017's Younger Now. There's "Mother's Daughter," "D.R.E.A.M.," and "Cattitude," a rap diss track that name checks everyone from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, to Elon Musk and Beyoncé.
I guess she's still just being Miley, you know?
Anyhoo, the album is finally here and with it, six new jams, including "D.R.E.A.M." It's a really trippy song, to say the least, because it's well, about drugs. And you really need to hear the lyrics because they are just as trippy as its vibe.
Here's the first verse:
You're in my bed uninvited
It's fine 'cause I'm in the mood
Hope you don't mind if I spike it
We'll drink it, just me and you
Then the pre-chorus comes in:
And you know we're gonna be alright
We'll be sleeping on a red-eye flight
Keep up with me 'til the end of the night
And we're just gettin' started
Then the chorus:
Always last to leave the party
Drugs rule everything around me
Wake up with new tattoos on my body
Drugs rule everything around me
Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly
I can go toe to toe, like I'm Ali
We're all tryna fill the lonely
Drugs rule everything around me
Then comes the second verse:
These planes are all UFOs
And this city's in outer space
It's better than where we came from
I think that we both should stay
Then the chorus again:
Always last to leave the party
Drugs rule everything around me
Wake up with new tattoos on my body
Drugs rule everything around me
Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly
All the girls in my room look like Dolly
We're all tryna fill the lonely
Drugs rule everything around me
And then it ends like this:
The drugs rule everything around me
You could call me a king
I got it all in my store, you should crown me
Purple Perc, sticky green Mollies, sipping lean
Got the white that's sure to light the floor like in "Billie Jean"
Scarface nights (Nights)
500 thousand on the pinkie, Broadway ice (Ice)
We throw bangers at weddings and y'all throw rice (Rice)
Lollapalooza, Coachella custies, that's my type
Party all night
This song is so good and I honestly can't stop listening to it.
