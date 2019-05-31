When Miley Cyrus first hit up Instagram at the beginning of May to announce that her new project, She Is Coming, would be dropping on May 31, it all seemed so, so far away. I mean, every day since then — even the ones filled with clips of her eating fruit — has crawled, y'all! But now May 31 is finally here, you guys! And it should be a national holiday if you ask me, because with the release of her new single "TK," Cyrus has officially reached rockstar status. Not pop star, but full on rocker. Miley Cyrus' "D.R.E.A.M." lyrics are so edgy and unapologetic that you're gonna wanna commit them to memory ASAP and then belt them out in the shower.

We got our first glimpse into the new album during Cyrus' performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival on May 25, when the singer surprised the crowd by debuting three new songs from She Is Coming , which is her first album since 2017's Younger Now. There's "Mother's Daughter," "D.R.E.A.M.," and "Cattitude," a rap diss track that name checks everyone from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, to Elon Musk and Beyoncé.

I guess she's still just being Miley, you know?

Anyhoo, the album is finally here and with it, six new jams, including "D.R.E.A.M." It's a really trippy song, to say the least, because it's well, about drugs. And you really need to hear the lyrics because they are just as trippy as its vibe.

Here's the first verse:

You're in my bed uninvited

It's fine 'cause I'm in the mood

Hope you don't mind if I spike it

We'll drink it, just me and you

Then the pre-chorus comes in:

And you know we're gonna be alright

We'll be sleeping on a red-eye flight

Keep up with me 'til the end of the night

And we're just gettin' started

Then the chorus:

Always last to leave the party

Drugs rule everything around me

Wake up with new tattoos on my body

Drugs rule everything around me

Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly

I can go toe to toe, like I'm Ali

We're all tryna fill the lonely

Drugs rule everything around me

Then comes the second verse:

These planes are all UFOs

And this city's in outer space

It's better than where we came from

I think that we both should stay

Then the chorus again:

Always last to leave the party

Drugs rule everything around me

Wake up with new tattoos on my body

Drugs rule everything around me

Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly

All the girls in my room look like Dolly

We're all tryna fill the lonely

Drugs rule everything around me

And then it ends like this:

The drugs rule everything around me

You could call me a king

I got it all in my store, you should crown me

Purple Perc, sticky green Mollies, sipping lean

Got the white that's sure to light the floor like in "Billie Jean"

Scarface nights (Nights)

500 thousand on the pinkie, Broadway ice (Ice)

We throw bangers at weddings and y'all throw rice (Rice)

Lollapalooza, Coachella custies, that's my type

Party all night

This song is so good and I honestly can't stop listening to it.

Now that you know some of the lyrics, listen to the song below: