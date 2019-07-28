Miley Cyrus’ Cover Of “Old Town Road” With Mason Ramsey Is An Adorable Jam

Let's face it: The day is always made better with some country music! Thankfully, Miley Cyrus recently posted a video on her Instagram that pleasantly surprised country fans from all over the globe. In the Instagram video, the pop star is joined by 12-year-old Mason Ramsey, who goes by Lil Hank Williams. The duo is a match made in heaven. Besides both wearing the cutest country hats, they also get down to some seriously good singing. Miley Cyrus' "Old Town Road" cover with Mason Ramsey will get you belting to good old country tunes in no time.

"Old Town Road" is the perfect song choice for the two country stars to duet on. One of the several remixes of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X features Mason himself, and Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus has become Lil Nas X's most iconic collaborator with his feature on the first remix. It's a country hit that has been at the top of the Billboard 100 for months and has kept me singing all summer. And of course, the chart-topper is also a massive success thanks to the deluge of viral memes and remixes inspired by the original song. The internet seriously can't get enough of "Old Town Road!"

It's adorable to see Miley let Mason shine in the Instagram video that takes place in what looks like a dressing room. The two both don cowboy hats and sing the chorus of "Old Town Road" in unison. Mason looks adorable wearing a bedazzled outfit fit for a proper country superstar and is smiling while belting it out with Miley. TBH, it's the country music duo I never knew I needed.

The yodeling youngster shot to fame last year after the video of him singing in a Southern Illinois Walmart went viral. Since then, Mason has been on the road straight to stardom. He signed a record deal with Big Loud Entertainment in partnership with Atlantic Records and has seen success with a new EP called Twang. Though he's barely a teenager, he's already got a ton of experience in the industry and is doing such big things at a young age. He has already begin working with big names in the country world. Besides the collaboration with Little Nas X on the "Old Town Road" remix, he's also opened on tour for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane. Talk about a dream lineup!

Miley is also, as always, hitting the notes perfectly in the video. Miley's rendition of the song clearly shows that the singing genes are in the family, and it's touching to see Miley pay tribute to her father by singing the song he helped make famous. Miley has supported her father through the release of the song and the two have a super close father-daughter relationship. Miley even shared a photo of herself posing with the caption, "When your dad is #1 on iTunes with @lilnasx!" on Twitter in April. Fans were also delighted when Miley brought out Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the Glastonbury Festival in June. The three performed a killer rendition of the viral hit that is one for the books.

Miley's hilarious caption for the Instagram video really sums it all up nicely: "I'm gonna take @lilhankwilliams to the old town road... cause he can't drive yet." These two singers have both made such a big name for themselves, and this duet perfectly showcases their incredible singing chops and their charming teamwork.