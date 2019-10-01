Mike Johnson's Quote About Kissing Demi Lovato Is Soooo Much

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson need to give my heart a break, there's just so much I can take after hearing this news, y'all. Mike Johnson's quote about kissing Demi Lovato is too hot to handle.

On Sept. 29, Johnson sat down with fellow The Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their iHeartRadio Almost Famous podcast. Johnson talked about his time on the reality dating show and his new love interest Demi Lovato. "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well... I'm getting to know her for her," he shared. Awww.... that's so cute.

Johnson also said that he's attracted to Lovato's go-getter attitude. "For one, I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he said. "Like, you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you and I'm coming at her as well."

Despite competing for a wife on national TV, Johnson admitted dating in the public eye isn't really for him, but he's aware that fame is a huge part of Lovato's everyday life. "To be honest, I personally don't like it. I am very private with my relationships straight up. But she's in this light and that's why I said she's so humble and I think the world of her because she has been able to have to deal with this crap. I can't even imagine from her perspective," he said. "I'm a gentleman. I'm not going to kiss and tell," before joking, "I might not be a gentleman to her always."

Demi Lovato / Instagram

He went on to add that despite both of them being recognizable faces, he and Lovato treat each other like regular-schmegular people. "She's a woman that I treat like a regular individual. I'm a man that she treats like a regular man and we do like each other and we're getting to know each other but what if it were not? People are going to speculate," he continued. "I would rather not have that but at the same time, I'm going to be a smooth criminal when I walk through this path." OMG, Johnson is so smooth, no wonder Demi is swooning.

It seems like these two could be headed for boyfriend and girlfriend status soon. On Sept. 21, Johnson revealed he and Lovato were taking their time getting to know each other. "I'm just getting to know Demi," he said to E! News. "I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other. That's all."

When asked if he was giving roses to any other women, Johnson said, "No, it's just Demi. That's the only person I'm talking to." Awww... I sense a true connection on the horizon. Can you believe they started dating because Lovato was a huge fan of Johnson when he was on the show? And, now they might become a power couple like Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland? Oh, I'm so excited. But, no pressure love birds.