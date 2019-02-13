Michelle Obama surprised everyone when she appeared at the Grammys on Sunday — including her mother. The former First Lady posted a hilarious screenshot of a conversation she had with her mother post-Grammys, and Michelle Obama's mom's reaction to her Grammys appearance proves that it doesn't matter how famous we are, our mothers will keep us humble.

Alicia Keys slayed everyone's lives during the Grammys on Sunday when she brought out a few of her friends at the beginning of the show. Those four ladies just happened to be Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and Michelle. Freaking. Obama. The five women took the stage together at the beginning of the Alicia Keys-hosted show to talk about how music connects people.

Each woman had the chance to speak on what music meant to them. Obama spoke last, saying, "From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'who run the world' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story."

"Music helps us share ourselves," she continued. "Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear each other and to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters."

So yeah, 'twas a bit of an emotional moment!! Michelle, Alicia, Gaga, Jada, and J. Lo did that!!

One person who thought the appearance was surprising in a different way was Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson.

Obama posted a screenshot of her texts with her mother to her Instagram and said, "When your mom doesn't think you're a 'real' celebrity... Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom."

Marian!! The shade!!

"I guess you were a hit at the Grammys," Robinson's text to her First Lady daughter said.

"I'm sitting here with Valerie and this text is so typically you. Did you watch it?!" Obama replied.

"I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done," Robinson asked, keeping her daughter humble.

"I told you I was going to be on it..." Obama replied. Classic mother/daughter convo going on here, fam.

"No you did not. I would have remembered that even though I don't remember much," Robinson joked back, seemingly copying every conversation I've ever had with my mother.

"I thought I told you. And I Am A real star...by the way..." Obama replied. Mom!! Love me!!

And then, Robinson replied with the most hilarious part of the convo: "Yeah." No emojis. No exclamation points. Just a very unconvincing "yeah."

Moms, man. It doesn't matter if you're literally the former First Lady of the United States or if you're Beyoncé's Beyoncé. You're still not a star!

Obviously, Michelle Obama is a goddamn shining star and I'm sure her mother agrees. But Marian still has to play it cool! Ugh, moms. Gotta love 'em.